Casa del Sabor owners work to open downtown Springfield restaurant with ‘modern twist’

Casa Centro will be located inside the Bushnell Building at 14 E. Main St., suite 101, and will feature a “modern twist” on traditional Mexican cuisine.

The Soto brothers said they are “living their dream” in Springfield. Armando Soto said they were encouraged by customers to open a second location closer to downtown.

“Downtown is growing a lot and becoming a popular area,” Soto said. “The community has been great in helping the downtown grow. That is one of the things that drove us that direction.”

Soto said the “modern twist” includes a different look on the inside, a bar with specialty drinks and “higher-end food” using traditional family recipes.

“We are really working hard on this menu and really working hard to bring something different,” he said. “There are a lot of Mexican restaurants in town, but this one will bring a twist.”

The modern Mexican menu is a work in progress, and the Soto brothers have been traveling around the United States and Mexico to add to their unique menu offerings.

“It’s going to be a great addition to Springfield,” Soto said. “There will be a lot of handcrafted drinks and more. We are going to make sure that everything from the menu to the drinks to the décor and the service are going to be a whole new experience than what you are used to in Springfield.”

The Sotos grew up in Marion, where they worked for an uncle who owned a restaurant. They credit their parents for making the move to the United States and teaching them a valuable work ethic.

They have many long-term employees at Casa del Sabor and look forward to extending the same “family feel” to additional employees at the new location.

The Sotos hope Casa Centro will become a destination location for the residents of Springfield and beyond.

“Downtown businesses are really sticking together, and we want to get involved,” Isaac Soto said. “We want more people to go to downtown Springfield, and we want to be part of that.”

Casa Centro will offer catering for events in the Bushnell Event Center and also have the option for outdoor dining when weather permits.

The Sotos hope Casa Centro will be open in late summer or early fall but could not set a more specific target. Construction has been underway for months.