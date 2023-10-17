Best of Springfield: All the food and drink winners, placers in the 2023 contest

Consider this your cheat sheet for local dining options.

We have pulled out the food and drink winners and placers in the 2023 Best of Springfield contest brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun. Results were announced last week after more than 123,000 votes from the community.

Here are the winners and placers:

Best Appetizers

First place: Station1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Second place: Texas Roadhouse

1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-322-6500

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Asian Food

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Second place: Golden Chopsticks

2973 Derr Road

937-390-7818

Third place: Tasty Wok

1986 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-3613

Best Bakery

First place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Third place: Schuler’s Bakery

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Best Bar/Brewpub

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Second place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Third place: Mug & Jug Tavern

1213 Mitchell Blvd.

937-399-7859

Best BBQ

First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse

2222 S Limestone St.

937-324-0884

Second place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

1818 Fairway Dr.

937-604-9943

Third place: Poppy’s Smokehouse

937-207-4431

Best Breakfast

First place: Olympic Coney Island

2039 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-6377

Second place: Ironworks Waffle Cafe

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-342-3667

Third place: Mundy’s Diner

920 Selma Road

937-717-1726

Best Burger

First place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Second place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Caterer

First place: Carmae Catering

124 E. College Ave.

937-717-9788

Second place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

1928 Mitchell Blvd.

937-505-1452

Third place: Seasons Kitchen

16 N. Fountain Ave.

937-521-1200

Best Chocolates

First place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

32 North Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

Second place: The Peanut Shoppe

1576 E. Main St.

937-323-2591

Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

101 W. High St.

937-717-0169

Best Cocktails

First place: The Market Bar

101 S Fountain Ave.

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Best Coffeehouse

First place: Scout’s Café

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

Second place: Coffee Expressions, LLC

1111 N. Plum St. Suite 1

937-323-5282

Third place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

32 North Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

Best Cookies

First place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Second place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Third place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Best Desserts

First place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Best Dine-In Restaurant

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

Best Donuts

First place: Schuler’s Bakery Inc.

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Second place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Third place: Dunkin’

1931 S Limestone St.

937-505-3949

Best Farmers Market Vendor

First place: Gracie Bakes Cakes and More

Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com

Second place: On the Rise

937-926-0165

Third place: Honey Creek Beef

937-504-1817

Best Food Truck

First place: The Painted Pepper Food Truck

www.facebook.com/paintedpepper

937-969-0877

Second place: Chido’s Tacos

www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos

937-521-9280

Third place: Blended by J

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568

937-925-6830

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Kone Korner

3709 St. Paris Pike

937-390-2663

Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Best Italian Food

First place: Eatly

601 N. Fountain Ave.

937-450-3337

Second place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed

2384 Mechanicsburg Road

937-399-5074

Third place: Fratelli’s, now closed

42 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-9387

Best Lunch Spot

First place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-741-2529

Second place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Mexican Food

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Los Mariachis

1815 E. Main St.

937-324-2066

Third place: El Toro

1781 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-342-9015

Best New Business

First place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

101 W. High St.

937-717-0169

Second place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Third place: Blended by J

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568

937-925-6830

Best Patio for Dining and Drinks

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Best Pizza

First place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Second place: Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs

433 Dayton Ave.

937-322-3791

Third place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Best Place to Take Visitors

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-741-2529

Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Best Tacos

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Chido’s Tacos

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-521-9280

Third place: Mariana’s Tacos Y Paletas

1706 E. Main St.

937-717-0379

Best Wings/Chicken

First place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Second place: Roosters

1720 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-717-5409

Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings

1960 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-390-9464