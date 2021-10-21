Bus driver shortage delays school for most Springfield students

Most Springfield City School District students will be on a two-hour delay Thursday due to a bus driver shortage.
The delay is for all elementary, middle school and Clark Preschool students only, the district announced Wednesday night on social media.
The delay does not affect students transported to non-public schools; however, those students will be delayed returning home Thursday by about 30 minutes.
Students affected by the two-hour delay will be allowed inside their school buildings 30 minutes before the delayed start of the school day. Breakfast will not be served, the district said.
Also, students riding the bus home from school Thursday should expect their return trip to be delayed by 30 minutes.