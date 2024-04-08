Boxing-themed playground going up at Davey Moore Park

Moore grew up on Springfield’s south side and became the world featherweight champion, holding the belt from 1959 to 1963. He died from injuries he sustained in a championship fight in 1963 with Sugar Ramos at Dodger Stadium.

The playground will have a flat surface suitable for children of all abilities, park officials said last year when details were first announced.

The work will not be ready for a couple more weeks.

Officials also plan to install an informational panel to tell about Moore’s life and his importance to the community, exposing the champion to new generations.

The park is at 600 S. Western Ave. and has 49 acres with ball fields, basketball courts, playground, shelter house and picnic areas.

It has seen new backboards added to the basketball courts, in conjunction with partner groups. Tennis courts also have been resurfaced.

Fulton Elementary School is next to the park.

The playground work is estimated to cost about $450,000.

A new skate park planned for Davey Moore Park is expected to cost $300,000.