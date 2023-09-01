Bond raised for driver accused in fatal Northwestern school bus crash

A Clark County judge raised the bond of the driver involved in the Northwestern school bus crash that killed one elementary student and injured dozens more.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, was arraigned in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Friday, according to court records. The man faces felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Clark County Judge Douglass Rastatter raised the man’s bond from $100,000 to $150,000 due the addition of the involuntary manslaughter charge, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph is charged in connection to the Aug. 22 Northwestern school bus crash that killed an 11-year-old student, Aiden Clark.

The accident happened about 8:14 a.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville northwest of Springfield in Clark County.

The school bus was traveling west when a 2010 Honda Odyssey headed east went left of center and into the path of the oncoming school bus, according to OSHP. The bus driver attempted to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but still collided with the minivan.

The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling onto its side.

Joseph and his passenger of the minivan were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The school bus driver, too, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Twenty-three students were transported to local hospitals, including 10 who were taken in personal vehicles by family members. All students have since been released.