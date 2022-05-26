Boil advisory for Rockway portion of Springfield Twp. lifted

A boil advisory for people living in the Rockway area of Springfield Twp. was lifted Thursday afternoon.
The Clark County Utilities Department advised customers in the Rockway area of Springfield Twp. on Tuesday to boil their drinking water as a precaution due to the emergency water main repair, according to a Clark County press release.
Customers in other areas of the county’s water system were not affected.
To limit any risks, customers under a boil advisory should fill a pot with water, heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top, keep heating the water for one more minutes, turn off the heat and let the water cool, then pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.
For boil advisory statuses, customers can call 937-521-2150 and select option 2.
More information on general guidelines are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or on the CDC’s website.
