Bluegrass in the Barn concert returns to Clark County

“People were bummed last year that it wasn’t here and we’re glad to bring it back,” she said. “It should be a great night, much like it was before.”

Explore Juneteenth Celebration at The Gammon House resumes after cancellation last year

Performers include Greg Beasley, New Mountain Heritage and Berachah Valley. New Mountain Heritage from down the road in Fairborn is a newcomer to the event, while Berachah Valley of Franklin has helped set the show up from the beginning, and Beasley has performed with both.

Lewis said it’s a particularly good time to catch Berachah Valley as a lot has happened since their last appearance here. The group just put out new music and was signed to a new label, 9 Lives Records, a division of Sony, this spring.

They even recently performed in a family film, “Mayberry Man,” about how an “Andy Griffith Show” festival affects a man’s life.

The festival will follow recommended health guidelines for socially distancing, which Lewis said attendees usually do anyway. Masks are not required.

The only difference with other years is only one food truck will be on sight – El Buen Taco Truck, which will offer fresh, authentic Mexican food. Alcohol is not permitted.

Lewis credited the Friends of the Clark County Park District for helping secure funding for Bluegrass in the Barn. Its return is another sign of things going back to where they were prior to the pandemic.

Lawn seating will be available and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets; seating area is limited and safe social-distancing should be maintained.

Admission is $5 a person and pre-registration is suggested by going to the CCPD website. Those registering online should bring their printed or electronic registration on concert night.

Although preregistration is highly encouraged, tickets will also be sold the night of the show at the gate.

For special accommodations, contact Lewis at 937-882-6000 or dlewis@clarkcountyparks.org.