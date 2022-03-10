Hamburger icon
Blood needed: Community Blood Center drives slated for March

The Springfield-Clark CTC hosted its annual Blood Drive in September, offered through the Community Blood Center, and organized by Health Occupations instructors, Mrs. Barbara Marshall, Mrs. Ashley Harwood, and Ms. Nichole Elliott.

Credit: Contributed

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
33 minutes ago

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties in March at the following locations and dates:

  • Springfield Family YMCA: Today from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.
  • West Enon Church of God: March 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 4800 Snider Road.
  • Maiden Lane Church of God: March 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield.
  • Indian Lake High School: March 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the gym, 6210 St. Rt. 235 North, Lewistown.
  • Quest Community Church: March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty.
  • Champaign County Community Center: March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana
Late winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact the regional blood supply. Currently at Community Blood Center type O is in low supply, according to a Community Blood Center press release.

Community Blood Center is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. Community Blood Center needs new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release. Call 937-461-3220 to learn more.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

