Blood drive, yard sale, tours among events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

The Medway Church community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Hit a Double” bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. All registered donors will be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Church Yard Sale

A Church Yard Sale will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 104 East Clark St. (state Route 41) in North Hampton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Items will also be for sale in the Church Fellowship Hall. Items for sale include household goods, small furniture, clothing, small kitchen appliances, and more. Baked goods will also be available for sale. Proceeds provide support for Community Free Lunch Saturdays, Community Movie-on-the-Lot showings, orphanage mission support and more.

Geologist Talk

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District (NTPRD) is hosting Bowser-Morner, Inc. senior geologist Garry Getz who will deliver an informative talk on the origins and evolution of the beautiful rock formations found in Springfield’s Veterans Park on Saturday. Participants are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. for the free event, called “Geology Rocks!” that will begin on the Turner Pavilion stage.

Getz will discuss what the Buck Creek Gorge is, how it was formed, and what these rocks have in common with Niagara Falls. Getz is the senior geologist of the Aggregate Petrography Section for the Bowser-Morner, Inc., corporate headquarters in Dayton.

Participants are asked to sign up for the event via the NTPRD website at https://ntprd.org/geology-rocks//.

Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Cornhole Tournament

The Shamrock Recreation Center, 1051 E. Main St., will host a nonprofit benefit cornhole tournament starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. There will be food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and live music. All proceeds will go to the DSM Boxing gym at the center and to Springfield Elite Football.

The event is sponsored by Family Dental, Casa Del Sabor, Home Depot, C&J Refuse and Wingstop.

Preregistration is highly recommended due to an influx of teams. There are currently teams from give states so far to compete for the money. There will be a $500 payout to double winners and $300 payout to single winners. To register, call 937-917-3023.

Hertzler Open House

The 1854 home of early Clark County entrepreneur Daniel Hertzler will be open for guests from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Open House is free, but donations are appreciated to help maintain the house. The Daniel Hertzler Museum is located in George Rogers Clark Park, three miles west of Springfield off state Route 4.

Music in the Garden

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host Music in the Garden featuring Lafferty Pike Blue Grass group at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park St. in Springfield. Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, and sit down for an evening of music. This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Gardens” programs, featuring Music, Yoga, and Educational Programs in Gardening throughout the summer. The program is free of charge and open to the public, donations will be accepted to provide future education opportunities to everyone in the Miami Valley Area.