ELECTION RESULTS: State and Local counts for Issue 1

Best of Springfield: Who has the best breakfast? It's the tightest race with 3 days to vote

12 minutes ago
With just a few days left to vote in Best of Springfield, there’s very tight competition in our Best Breakfast category.

Which of the finalists do you want to win? Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Springfield.

Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:

• Ironworks Waffle Cafe

• Olympic Coney Island

• Mundy’s Diner

• The Ridgewood Cafe

Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

