Best of Springfield: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Springfield voting, the competition has been the closest in the Best Bakery category.

Which of the four finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

⋅ D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

⋅ Le Torte Dolci

⋅ Proverbs 31 Macarons

⋅ Schuler’s Bakery