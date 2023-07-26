X

Best of Springfield: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists

News
1 hour ago

In the first week-plus of Best of Springfield voting, the competition has been the closest in the Best Bakery category.

Which of the four finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

⋅ D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

⋅ Le Torte Dolci

⋅ Proverbs 31 Macarons

⋅ Schuler’s Bakery

In Other News
1
Springfield-Clark CTC seeks levy to pay share of new $63M school...
2
Cottrel: How can a parent lose track of child in car? It happened to me
3
Second Harvest Food Bank extends emergency food pickup hours
4
Greenon names new elementary school principal
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top