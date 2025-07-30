Best of Springfield: Which is the Best Coffeehouse? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Springfield, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Coffeehouse.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win?
• Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 8, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Springfield.
Here are the finalists in Best Coffeehouse:
• 7 Brew Coffee
• Coffee Expressions
• Kerry’s Cafe
• Richwood Coffee
• Scout’s Cafe
• Winans Coffee & Chocolate