Best of Springfield 2025: Nominate and vote here

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will determine the list of finalists.

• Nominations: June 16-27

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: July 21-Aug. 8

• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 9

• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 12

How to get winners first

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

• Downloadable logos and graphics

• Suggested language for social media posts

• A form to contact us for more information