Best of Springfield 2025: Nominate and vote here

Welcome to Best of Springfield!
The contest, presented by the Springfield News-Sun and Greater Springfield Partnership, celebrates the best of Springfield life in dozens of categories.
Timeline
The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.
The number of nominations a person or business receives will determine the list of finalists.
• Nominations: June 16-27
• Then, we choose the finalists
• Voting: July 21-Aug. 8
• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 9
• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 12
How to get winners first
We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in one of our newsletters. Sign up to get the winners before anyone else:
• Sign up for the Springfield News-Sun Morning Delivery
How to promote yourself or your business
We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.
Click here to visit that website, which includes:
• Downloadable logos and graphics
• Suggested language for social media posts
• A form to contact us for more information