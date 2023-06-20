Best of Springfield: What we learned on Day 1, led by Best Band category

Best of Springfield got underway on Monday with the nomination period for this year’s contest.

You can nominate once per day per category through Friday, June 30.

Here are some highlights from the first day of the contest:

Best Band is king

The Best Band category saw the most nominations on the first day. There are 33 different groups nominated already. Head to the contest tool to keep nominating.

Other favorites on the first day

Rounding out our Top 10 in most popular categories by number of nominations are:

⋅ Best Coffeehouse

⋅ Best Customer Service

⋅ Best Mexican Food

⋅ Best Pizza

⋅ Best Annual Festival

⋅ Best Ice Cream

⋅ Best Dental Professional

⋅ Best Bakery

⋅ Best Food Truck

What about the new categories?

Of the new categories added this year, Best Annual Festival had the most nominations, with 30 events nominated so far. Let us know your favorites.

» Need inspiration? Check out the winners of the 2022 contest