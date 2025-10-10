Best of Springfield: Viva La Fiesta ‘has something for everyone in the family’

“I just want to thank them. The people of Springfield have been so great to us. There aren’t enough words to thank them, to tell them how much we appreciate them,” Jonny Fuentes, owner of Viva La Fiesta, told the Springfield News-Sun. “We came in exactly one year ago and to get nominated makes me so happy. I feel proud of my staff members and everyone who works for us because they are the people who make this happen.”

Described as a mixture of Tex-Mex and regional Mexican cuisine, Viva La Fiesta’s menu includes classics such as ceviche, burritos and fajitas, among many others.

Fuentes pointed to the culinary melting pots of Guadalajara, Michoacán and Guanajuato as major influences on some of their recipes.

“The key for us has been quality, flavor and service. We try to provide all those three factors to the communities we serve whether in Springfield or our branch in Troy,” Fuentes said.

Some of Mexico’s most famous traditional dishes require hours of preparation to be done correctly. The time investment required to make mole or chorizo to the exacting standards of those who grew up eating it is great, but well-worth it.

“We slow cook the carnitas for eight hours. As for the mole, there are seven different kinds of peppers it needs to have the flavor we want,” Fuentes said, citing the two dishes as examples.

Regarding preparation, Fuentes believes fresh ingredients are key to running any quality food establishment. At Viva La Fiesta, this means making chorizo in-house and flavor combinations to surprise patrons as well as themselves.

“One of my favorite dishes is the drowned flautas,” Fuentes said. “Then there is the Boss Burrito, which has steak, grilled chicken, chorizo made right in the store and shrimps covered in queso. Another popular one is our tortas.”

His team introduces new plates to their menus every six months to keep diners coming back, Fuentes said. But it’s in hospitality and customer care, however, that Fuentes believes the secret ingredient to their success can be found.

“What we try to do is make customers feel at home, feel welcome. I tell my employees to treat people the way they want to be treated when they go out. What does that mean? That means you need someone to provide you with service, that if something is wrong with your order, someone is there to help fix it,” Fuentes said.

Across America, Mexican cuisine continues to grow in popularity. Fuentes credits its versatility for that development.

“It has something for everyone in the family. There are dishes that are bland, flavorful, and some that are spicy. We combine all those flavors, which frequently leaves people surprised,” he said.

Being a part of a larger community is one aspect of being a restaurateur Fuentes loves. He praises his brother for showing him the ropes and credits the communities Viva La Fiesta is a part of with making it all worthwhile.

“I never thought I’d be a restaurant owner or anything. But when you learn the system, talk to a lot of people and become a part of the community, it becomes really fun. You start out doing it for the business, but you soon become part of a family. Business steps to the side, and you go there because you want to see your customers,” he said. With Viva La Fiesta established in Springfield, Fuentes is looking to expand. Those plans include one day having three more restaurants to make a total of five.

“I think it has something to do with the consistency of the food and the consistency of the service,” Fuentes said about his restaurant’s popularity with voters.

There are many dining options around, Fuentes says the restaurant feels flattered that customers choose to spend their money and quality time at Viva La Fiesta.

“On our part, we are going to keep trying to do our best, one day at a time,” Fuentes said.