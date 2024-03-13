Best of Springfield: Use our food, drink guide to celebrate this weekend

With the college basketball tournament season upon us, St. Patrick’s Day coming, and warmer weather arriving, the Best of Springfield food and drink winners can help you plan your celebration.
We have pulled out the food and drink winners and placers in the 2023 Best of Springfield contest brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun. Results were announced after more than 123,000 votes from the community.
>> PHOTOS: The 2023 Best of Springfield celebration
Here are the winners and placers:
Best Appetizers
First place: Station1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Second place: Texas Roadhouse
1750 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-322-6500
Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Best Asian Food
First place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second place: Golden Chopsticks
2973 Derr Road
937-390-7818
Third place: Tasty Wok
1986 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-3613
Best Bakery
First place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Third place: Schuler’s Bakery
2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Best Bar/Brewpub
First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Second place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Third place: Mug & Jug Tavern
1213 Mitchell Blvd.
937-399-7859
Best BBQ
First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse
2222 S Limestone St.
937-324-0884
Second place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
1818 Fairway Dr.
937-604-9943
Third place: Poppy’s Smokehouse
937-207-4431
Best Breakfast
First place: Olympic Coney Island
2039 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-6377
Second place: Ironworks Waffle Cafe
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-342-3667
Third place: Mundy’s Diner
920 Selma Road
937-717-1726
Best Burger
First place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
Second place: The Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Best Caterer
First place: Carmae Catering
124 E. College Ave.
937-717-9788
Second place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
1928 Mitchell Blvd.
937-505-1452
Third place: Seasons Kitchen
16 N. Fountain Ave.
937-521-1200
Best Chocolates
First place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
32 North Fountain Ave.
937-717-0268
Second place: The Peanut Shoppe
1576 E. Main St.
937-323-2591
Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
101 W. High St.
937-717-0169
Best Cocktails
First place: The Market Bar
101 S Fountain Ave.
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Best Coffeehouse
First place: Scout’s Café
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Second place: Coffee Expressions, LLC
1111 N. Plum St. Suite 1
937-323-5282
Third place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
32 North Fountain Ave.
937-717-0268
Best Cookies
First place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Second place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Third place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Best Desserts
First place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats
25 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-3740
Best Dine-In Restaurant
First place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: Cecil and Lime
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Best Donuts
First place: Schuler’s Bakery Inc.
2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Second place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Third place: Dunkin’
1931 S Limestone St.
937-505-3949
Best Farmers Market Vendor
First place: Gracie Bakes Cakes and More
Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com
Second place: On the Rise
937-926-0165
Third place: Honey Creek Beef
937-504-1817
Best Food Truck
First place: The Painted Pepper Food Truck
www.facebook.com/paintedpepper
937-969-0877
Second place: Chido’s Tacos
www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos
937-521-9280
Third place: Blended by J
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568
937-925-6830
Credit: Staff
Credit: Staff
Best Ice Cream
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: Kone Korner
3709 St. Paris Pike
937-390-2663
Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats
25 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-3740
Best Italian Food
First place: Eatly
601 N. Fountain Ave.
937-450-3337
Second place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed
2384 Mechanicsburg Road
937-399-5074
Third place: Fratelli’s, now closed
42 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-9387
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Best Lunch Spot
First place: COhatch Springfield
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-741-2529
Second place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Best Mexican Food
First place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
Second place: Los Mariachis
1815 E. Main St.
937-324-2066
Third place: El Toro
1781 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-342-9015
Best New Business
First place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
101 W. High St.
937-717-0169
Second place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats
25 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-3740
Third place: Blended by J
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568
937-925-6830
Best Patio for Dining and Drinks
First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
Best Pizza
First place: The Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Second place: Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs
433 Dayton Ave.
937-322-3791
Third place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Best Place to Take Visitors
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: COhatch Springfield
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-741-2529
Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
First place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: The Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Best Tacos
First place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
Second place: Chido’s Tacos
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-521-9280
Third place: Mariana’s Tacos Y Paletas
1706 E. Main St.
937-717-0379
Best Wings/Chicken
First place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Second place: Roosters
1720 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-717-5409
Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings
1960 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-390-9464