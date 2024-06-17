Best of Springfield: Nominations start today! How to get involved in the contest

Here’s what you should know:

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

• Nominations: June 17-28

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: July 22-Aug. 9

• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 10

• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 13

Categories

We have 80 subcategories this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

There are nearly three dozen new categories this year, so be sure to explore all of your options on the ballot.

How to nominate

1. Head to the page with the nomination ballot

2. Scroll down to the contest form

3. Find a subcategory for which you would like to nominate. You can click to expand the categories to see all of the subcategories within them.

4. Choose the subcategory by clicking on it.

5. In the pop-up box, enter the nomination name in the “Nomination” field. If it’s a business registered with Google, you can choose it from the suggestions.

6. You can add additional subcategories for submitting that nomination by clicking “Add Additional Categories.” All of the subcategories for which you’re submitting that nomination will show at the bottom of the box. Click “X” next to any you want to remove.

7. When you’re ready to submit, click “Submit Nomination”

8. If it’s your first time nominating, you’ll see a “Verification Required” box. Enter your first and last name and email address and check “Keep Me Updated” to receive more information about the contest later. Click “Verify.”

9. You may receive a message to check your email to input a verification code.

10. Then, submit more nominations!

How to get winners first

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Springfield are www.springfieldnewssun.com/bestofspringfield.

Last year’s winners

