Best of Springfield: All the winners and placers in the 2023 contest

The Best of Springfield contest brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun has determined new winners for 2023 after more than 123,000 votes from the community.

Hundreds of local people gathered Thursday night to hear the results.

>> PHOTOS: The 2023 Best of Springfield celebration

Here are the winners and placers:

Best Annual Festival

First place: Summer Arts Festival

202 North Limestone St., Suite 301

937-324-2712

Second place: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road

800-757-1677

Third place: South Vienna Corn Festival

140 W. Main St., South Vienna

Best Appetizers

First place: Station1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Second place: Texas Roadhouse

1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-322-6500

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Asian Food

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Second place: Golden Chopsticks

2973 Derr Road

937-390-7818

Third place: Tasty Wok

1986 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-3613

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

First place: Forest Glen Health Campus

2150 Montego Dr.

937-390-9913

Second place: Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

701 Villa Road

937-399-5551

Third place: Ohio Masonic Retirement Community

4 Masonic Dr.

937-525-3004

Best Auto Repair

First place: Rogers Garage

4040 St. Paris Pike

937-399-2570

Second place: Hooten Automotive

2229 Larch St.

937-240-0223

Third place: Brake Pros

430 E. Main St.

937-325-7767

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

First place: Bill Marine Auto Center

415 E. North St.

937-325-7091

Second place: Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall

1501 Hillcrest Ave.

937-325-4601

Third place: Jay North LLC

501 E. Columbia St.

937-325-3748

Best Bakery

First place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Third place: Schuler’s Bakery

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Best Band

First place: The Temps

www.thetempslive.com

Second place: Allison Road

www.allisarvenmusic.com

Third place: Matt Clarkson Band

www.mattclarksonband.com

Best Bar/Brewpub

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Second place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Third place: Mug & Jug Tavern

1213 Mitchell Blvd.

937-399-7859

Best Barbershop

First place: East High Barber Co.

2429 E. High St.

937-215-0804

Second place: Nice Cuts Barber Shop

100 E. Madison Ave.

937-717-1144

Third place: Minette’s Barber-Styling

1580 E. Main St.

937-324-0561

Best BBQ

First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse

2222 S Limestone St.

937-324-0884

Second place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

1818 Fairway Dr.

937-604-9943

Third place: Poppy’s Smokehouse

937-207-4431

Best Bike Shop

First place: Cyclotherapy

40 W. High St.

937-717-5173

Second place: Bicycle Stop

1355 W. 1st St.

937-342-4780

Best Boutique

First place: Rose City Boutique, now closed

Second place: Firefly Boutique

28 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-6061

Third place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique

4907 Security Dr.

937-505-6287

Best Breakfast

First place: Olympic Coney Island

2039 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-6377

Second place: Ironworks Waffle Cafe

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-342-3667

Third place: Mundy’s Diner

920 Selma Road

937-717-1726

Best Burger

First place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Second place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Caterer

First place: Carmae Catering

124 E. College Ave.

937-717-9788

Second place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

1928 Mitchell Blvd.

937-505-1452

Third place: Seasons Kitchen

16 N. Fountain Ave.

937-521-1200

Best Chocolates

First place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

32 North Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

Second place: The Peanut Shoppe

1576 E. Main St.

937-323-2591

Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

101 W. High St.

937-717-0169

Best Cocktails

First place: The Market Bar

101 S Fountain Ave.

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Best Coffeehouse

First place: Scout’s Café

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

Second place: Coffee Expressions, LLC

1111 N. Plum St. Suite 1

937-323-5282

Third place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

32 North Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

Best Contractor/Construction Firm

First place: Kapp Construction Inc

329 Mt Vernon Ave.

937-324-0134

Second place: Beedy Plumbing Sewer and Drain

2200 Southbury St.

937-605-0177

Third place: Rowland Roofing

3847 Malaga Cir.

937-323-8948

Best Cookies

First place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Second place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Third place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Best Customer Service

First place: Springfield Mobile Notary

937-505-0149

Second place: Scout’s Café

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

Third place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

Best Dental Professional

First place: North Spring Dental

4937 Middle Urbana Road

937-399-3800

Second place: Springfield Smiles

1980 Kingsgate Road #A

937-390-3077

Third place: Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS

253 Hampton Place

937-399-9777

Best Desserts

First place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Best Dine-In Restaurant

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

Best DJ

First place: Dj Chill

www.nslsilentparty.com

937-631-0986

Second place: DJ House

www.thehouse-experience.com

937-450-1124

Third place: Dj Ez

www.facebook.com/djezproctor

937-869-3729

Best Donuts

First place: Schuler’s Bakery Inc.

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Second place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Third place: Dunkin’

1931 S Limestone St.

937-505-3949

Best Employer

First place: Chick-fil-A

1740 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-977-7343

Second place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

Third place: Park National Bank

Multiple area locations

Best Farmers Market Vendor

First place: Gracie Bakes Cakes and More

Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com

Second place: On the Rise

937-926-0165

Third place: Honey Creek Beef

937-504-1817

Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

Second place: Park National Bank

Multiple area locations

Third place: IH Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Best Florist

First place: Schneider’s Florist

633 N. Limestone St.

937-323-4634

Second place: Netts Floral Company

1017 Pine St.

937-323-4101

Third place: Flower Craft

1156 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-3885

Best Food Truck

First place: The Painted Pepper Food Truck

www.facebook.com/paintedpepper

937-969-0877

Second place: Chido’s Tacos

www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos

937-521-9280

Third place: Blended by J

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568

937-925-6830

Best Garden Center

First place: Pendleton’s Produce

2175 Baker Road

937-399-1749

Second place: Harmony Farm Market

4760 E. National Road

937-324-3289

Third place: Meadow View Growers

755 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle

937-845-0093

Best Gym/Yoga Studio

First place: Springfield Health & Fitness

202 N. Limestone St. #103

937-325-9770

Second place: Sunflower Yoga

120 S Center St.

937-450-7280

Third place: Resolute 937

1161 #B N. Bechtle Ave. Springfield

260-446-8619

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Kone Korner

3709 St. Paris Pike

937-390-2663

Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Best Italian Food

First place: Eatly

601 N. Fountain Ave.

937-450-3337

Second place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed

2384 Mechanicsburg Road

937-399-5074

Third place: Fratelli’s

42 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-9387

Best Landscaper

First place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc

8885 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna

937-568-0072

Second place: Rose City Lawn & Landscaping

937-327-8482

Third place: NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, LLC

2400 Mechanicsburg Road

937-717-0861

Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

First place: Andrew Grimm Photography

23 Monument Sq, Urbana

937-210-9363

Second place: Simplicity Rose Photography

www.Instagram.com/simplicityrosephotography

Third place: Elizabeth Newman Photography

www.elizanewphoto.com

Best Lunch Spot

First place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-741-2529

Second place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Mexican Food

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Los Mariachis

1815 E. Main St.

937-324-2066

Third place: El Toro

1781 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-342-9015

Best New Business

First place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

101 W. High St.

937-717-0169

Second place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Third place: Blended by J

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568

937-925-6830

Best Patio for Dining and Drinks

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

First place: Dr.. Ian Thompson

140 W. Main St. #100

937-398-1066

Second place: Dr.. Alper Sarihan, DO

280 Red Coach Dr.

937-399-3010

Third place: Dr.. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD

1835 E. High St. #3

937-525-0100

Best Pizza

First place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Second place: Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs

433 Dayton Ave.

937-322-3791

Third place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Best Place for Home Decor

First place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique

4907 Security Dr.

937-505-6287

Second place: Duo Home

149 W. Jefferson St.

937-505-9319

Third place: Rose City Boutique, now closed

Best Place for Kids Fun

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Building Block Play Studio

137 E. Main St.

Third place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center

300 Eagle City Road

937-324-7665

Best Place to Buy Jewelry

First place: David Garrett Jewelers

639 W. Columbia St.

937-325-3680

Second place: Rolfes Jewelers

619 W. Columbia St.

937-323-1102

Third place: Firefly Boutique

28 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-6061

Best Place to buy Springfield gifts

First place: Champion City Guide & Supply

36 C, N. Fountain Ave.

937-521-1948

Second place: Rose City Boutique

Third place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique

4907 Security Dr.

937-505-6287

Best Place to Take Visitors

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-741-2529

Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

First place: Coldwell Banker Heritage

331 Mt Vernon Ave.

937-322-0352

Second place: Real Estate II Inc.

1140 E. Home Road

937-390-3119

Third place: Lagonda Creek Real Estate LLC

2685 Derr Road #2445

937-342-9995

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Best Salon/Spa

First place: Studio B Salon & Spa

306 N. Limestone St.

937-460-7244

Second place: Bombshell Beauty parlor

20 W. Columbia St.

937-460-7217

Third place: Salon Culture

1093 Upper Valley Pike

937-207-5403

Best Tacos

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Chido’s Tacos

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-521-9280

Third place: Mariana’s Tacos Y Paletas

1706 E. Main St.

937-717-0379

Best Tattoo Artist

First place: Chris Powell Tattoos

122 E. Main St.

937-505-3031

Second place: Ian Lonsway

www.instagram.com/ian.tattoos

Third place: American Tattoo Collective

2210 E. Main St.

937-505-3743

Best Wedding Venue

First place: Whitetail Lodge

5350 Morris Road

937-206-2298

Second place: Simon Kenton Inn

4690 Urbana Road

937-399-9950

Third place: Bushnell Event Center

22 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-2006

Best Wings/Chicken

First place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Second place: Roosters

1720 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-717-5409

Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings

1960 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-390-9464