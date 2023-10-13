Best of Springfield: All the winners and placers in the 2023 contest

News
45 minutes ago
X

The Best of Springfield contest brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun has determined new winners for 2023 after more than 123,000 votes from the community.

Hundreds of local people gathered Thursday night to hear the results.

>> PHOTOS: The 2023 Best of Springfield celebration

Here are the winners and placers:

Best Annual Festival

First place: Summer Arts Festival

202 North Limestone St., Suite 301

937-324-2712

Second place: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road

800-757-1677

Third place: South Vienna Corn Festival

140 W. Main St., South Vienna

Best Appetizers

First place: Station1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Second place: Texas Roadhouse

1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-322-6500

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Asian Food

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Second place: Golden Chopsticks

2973 Derr Road

937-390-7818

Third place: Tasty Wok

1986 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-3613

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

First place: Forest Glen Health Campus

2150 Montego Dr.

937-390-9913

Second place: Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

701 Villa Road

937-399-5551

Third place: Ohio Masonic Retirement Community

4 Masonic Dr.

937-525-3004

Best Auto Repair

First place: Rogers Garage

4040 St. Paris Pike

937-399-2570

Second place: Hooten Automotive

2229 Larch St.

937-240-0223

Third place: Brake Pros

430 E. Main St.

937-325-7767

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

First place: Bill Marine Auto Center

415 E. North St.

937-325-7091

Second place: Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall

1501 Hillcrest Ave.

937-325-4601

Third place: Jay North LLC

501 E. Columbia St.

937-325-3748

Best Bakery

First place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Third place: Schuler’s Bakery

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Best Band

First place: The Temps

www.thetempslive.com

Second place: Allison Road

www.allisarvenmusic.com

Third place: Matt Clarkson Band

www.mattclarksonband.com

Best Bar/Brewpub

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Second place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Third place: Mug & Jug Tavern

1213 Mitchell Blvd.

937-399-7859

Best Barbershop

First place: East High Barber Co.

2429 E. High St.

937-215-0804

Second place: Nice Cuts Barber Shop

100 E. Madison Ave.

937-717-1144

Third place: Minette’s Barber-Styling

1580 E. Main St.

937-324-0561

Best BBQ

First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse

2222 S Limestone St.

937-324-0884

Second place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

1818 Fairway Dr.

937-604-9943

Third place: Poppy’s Smokehouse

937-207-4431

Best Bike Shop

First place: Cyclotherapy

40 W. High St.

937-717-5173

Second place: Bicycle Stop

1355 W. 1st St.

937-342-4780

Best Boutique

First place: Rose City Boutique, now closed

Second place: Firefly Boutique

28 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-6061

Third place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique

4907 Security Dr.

937-505-6287

Best Breakfast

First place: Olympic Coney Island

2039 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-6377

Second place: Ironworks Waffle Cafe

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-342-3667

Third place: Mundy’s Diner

920 Selma Road

937-717-1726

Best Burger

First place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Second place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Caterer

First place: Carmae Catering

124 E. College Ave.

937-717-9788

Second place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

1928 Mitchell Blvd.

937-505-1452

Third place: Seasons Kitchen

16 N. Fountain Ave.

937-521-1200

Best Chocolates

First place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

32 North Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

Second place: The Peanut Shoppe

1576 E. Main St.

937-323-2591

Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

101 W. High St.

937-717-0169

Best Cocktails

First place: The Market Bar

101 S Fountain Ave.

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Best Coffeehouse

First place: Scout’s Café

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

Second place: Coffee Expressions, LLC

1111 N. Plum St. Suite 1

937-323-5282

Third place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees

32 North Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

Best Contractor/Construction Firm

First place: Kapp Construction Inc

329 Mt Vernon Ave.

937-324-0134

Second place: Beedy Plumbing Sewer and Drain

2200 Southbury St.

937-605-0177

Third place: Rowland Roofing

3847 Malaga Cir.

937-323-8948

Best Cookies

First place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Second place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Third place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Best Customer Service

First place: Springfield Mobile Notary

937-505-0149

Second place: Scout’s Café

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

Third place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

Best Dental Professional

First place: North Spring Dental

4937 Middle Urbana Road

937-399-3800

Second place: Springfield Smiles

1980 Kingsgate Road #A

937-390-3077

Third place: Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS

253 Hampton Place

937-399-9777

Best Desserts

First place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-450-3502

Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Best Dine-In Restaurant

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

Best DJ

First place: Dj Chill

www.nslsilentparty.com

937-631-0986

Second place: DJ House

www.thehouse-experience.com

937-450-1124

Third place: Dj Ez

www.facebook.com/djezproctor

937-869-3729

Best Donuts

First place: Schuler’s Bakery Inc.

2968 Derr Road

937-323-4900

Second place: Le Torte Dolci

36B, N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

Third place: Dunkin’

1931 S Limestone St.

937-505-3949

Best Employer

First place: Chick-fil-A

1740 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-977-7343

Second place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

Third place: Park National Bank

Multiple area locations

Best Farmers Market Vendor

First place: Gracie Bakes Cakes and More

Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com

Second place: On the Rise

937-926-0165

Third place: Honey Creek Beef

937-504-1817

Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

Second place: Park National Bank

Multiple area locations

Third place: IH Credit Union

Multiple area locations

Best Florist

First place: Schneider’s Florist

633 N. Limestone St.

937-323-4634

Second place: Netts Floral Company

1017 Pine St.

937-323-4101

Third place: Flower Craft

1156 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-3885

Best Food Truck

First place: The Painted Pepper Food Truck

www.facebook.com/paintedpepper

937-969-0877

Second place: Chido’s Tacos

www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos

937-521-9280

Third place: Blended by J

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568

937-925-6830

Best Garden Center

First place: Pendleton’s Produce

2175 Baker Road

937-399-1749

Second place: Harmony Farm Market

4760 E. National Road

937-324-3289

Third place: Meadow View Growers

755 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle

937-845-0093

Best Gym/Yoga Studio

First place: Springfield Health & Fitness

202 N. Limestone St. #103

937-325-9770

Second place: Sunflower Yoga

120 S Center St.

937-450-7280

Third place: Resolute 937

1161 #B N. Bechtle Ave. Springfield

260-446-8619

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Kone Korner

3709 St. Paris Pike

937-390-2663

Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Best Italian Food

First place: Eatly

601 N. Fountain Ave.

937-450-3337

Second place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed

2384 Mechanicsburg Road

937-399-5074

Third place: Fratelli’s

42 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-9387

Best Landscaper

First place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc

8885 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna

937-568-0072

Second place: Rose City Lawn & Landscaping

937-327-8482

Third place: NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, LLC

2400 Mechanicsburg Road

937-717-0861

Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

First place: Andrew Grimm Photography

23 Monument Sq, Urbana

937-210-9363

Second place: Simplicity Rose Photography

www.Instagram.com/simplicityrosephotography

Third place: Elizabeth Newman Photography

www.elizanewphoto.com

Best Lunch Spot

First place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-741-2529

Second place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

45 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-1066

Best Mexican Food

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Los Mariachis

1815 E. Main St.

937-324-2066

Third place: El Toro

1781 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-342-9015

Best New Business

First place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

101 W. High St.

937-717-0169

Second place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats

25 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-3740

Third place: Blended by J

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568

937-925-6830

Best Patio for Dining and Drinks

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: The Ridgewood Cafe

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

First place: Dr.. Ian Thompson

140 W. Main St. #100

937-398-1066

Second place: Dr.. Alper Sarihan, DO

280 Red Coach Dr.

937-399-3010

Third place: Dr.. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD

1835 E. High St. #3

937-525-0100

Best Pizza

First place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Second place: Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs

433 Dayton Ave.

937-322-3791

Third place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Best Place for Home Decor

First place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique

4907 Security Dr.

937-505-6287

Second place: Duo Home

149 W. Jefferson St.

937-505-9319

Third place: Rose City Boutique, now closed

Best Place for Kids Fun

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Building Block Play Studio

137 E. Main St.

Third place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center

300 Eagle City Road

937-324-7665

Best Place to Buy Jewelry

First place: David Garrett Jewelers

639 W. Columbia St.

937-325-3680

Second place: Rolfes Jewelers

619 W. Columbia St.

937-323-1102

Third place: Firefly Boutique

28 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-6061

Best Place to buy Springfield gifts

First place: Champion City Guide & Supply

36 C, N. Fountain Ave.

937-521-1948

Second place: Rose City Boutique

Third place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique

4907 Security Dr.

937-505-6287

Best Place to Take Visitors

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: COhatch Springfield

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-741-2529

Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St.

937-717-0618

Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

First place: Coldwell Banker Heritage

331 Mt Vernon Ave.

937-322-0352

Second place: Real Estate II Inc.

1140 E. Home Road

937-390-3119

Third place: Lagonda Creek Real Estate LLC

2685 Derr Road #2445

937-342-9995

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

Third place: The Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

Best Salon/Spa

First place: Studio B Salon & Spa

306 N. Limestone St.

937-460-7244

Second place: Bombshell Beauty parlor

20 W. Columbia St.

937-460-7217

Third place: Salon Culture

1093 Upper Valley Pike

937-207-5403

Best Tacos

First place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

Second place: Chido’s Tacos

101 S Fountain Ave.

937-521-9280

Third place: Mariana’s Tacos Y Paletas

1706 E. Main St.

937-717-0379

Best Tattoo Artist

First place: Chris Powell Tattoos

122 E. Main St.

937-505-3031

Second place: Ian Lonsway

www.instagram.com/ian.tattoos

Third place: American Tattoo Collective

2210 E. Main St.

937-505-3743

Best Wedding Venue

First place: Whitetail Lodge

5350 Morris Road

937-206-2298

Second place: Simon Kenton Inn

4690 Urbana Road

937-399-9950

Third place: Bushnell Event Center

22 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-2006

Best Wings/Chicken

First place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

Second place: Roosters

1720 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-717-5409

Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings

1960 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-390-9464

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County sees increase in whooping cough cases from last year
4
45th Highway Hikers Toy Run a blend of ‘love and leather’ for holiday...
5
What’s happening this weekend: Horse show fundraiser, open house and...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top