Best of Springfield: All the winners and placers in the 2023 contest

The Best of Springfield contest brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun has determined new winners for 2023 after more than 123,000 votes from the community.
Hundreds of local people gathered Thursday night to hear the results.
Here are the winners and placers:
Best Annual Festival
First place: Summer Arts Festival
202 North Limestone St., Suite 301
937-324-2712
Second place: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition
Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road
800-757-1677
Third place: South Vienna Corn Festival
140 W. Main St., South Vienna
Best Appetizers
First place: Station1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Second place: Texas Roadhouse
1750 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-322-6500
Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Best Asian Food
First place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second place: Golden Chopsticks
2973 Derr Road
937-390-7818
Third place: Tasty Wok
1986 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-3613
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
First place: Forest Glen Health Campus
2150 Montego Dr.
937-390-9913
Second place: Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
701 Villa Road
937-399-5551
Third place: Ohio Masonic Retirement Community
4 Masonic Dr.
937-525-3004
Best Auto Repair
First place: Rogers Garage
4040 St. Paris Pike
937-399-2570
Second place: Hooten Automotive
2229 Larch St.
937-240-0223
Third place: Brake Pros
430 E. Main St.
937-325-7767
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
First place: Bill Marine Auto Center
415 E. North St.
937-325-7091
Second place: Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall
1501 Hillcrest Ave.
937-325-4601
Third place: Jay North LLC
501 E. Columbia St.
937-325-3748
Best Bakery
First place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Third place: Schuler’s Bakery
2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Best Band
First place: The Temps
Second place: Allison Road
Third place: Matt Clarkson Band
Best Bar/Brewpub
First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Second place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Third place: Mug & Jug Tavern
1213 Mitchell Blvd.
937-399-7859
Best Barbershop
First place: East High Barber Co.
2429 E. High St.
937-215-0804
Second place: Nice Cuts Barber Shop
100 E. Madison Ave.
937-717-1144
Third place: Minette’s Barber-Styling
1580 E. Main St.
937-324-0561
Best BBQ
First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse
2222 S Limestone St.
937-324-0884
Second place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
1818 Fairway Dr.
937-604-9943
Third place: Poppy’s Smokehouse
937-207-4431
Best Bike Shop
First place: Cyclotherapy
40 W. High St.
937-717-5173
Second place: Bicycle Stop
1355 W. 1st St.
937-342-4780
Best Boutique
First place: Rose City Boutique, now closed
Second place: Firefly Boutique
28 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-6061
Third place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique
4907 Security Dr.
937-505-6287
Best Breakfast
First place: Olympic Coney Island
2039 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-6377
Second place: Ironworks Waffle Cafe
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-342-3667
Third place: Mundy’s Diner
920 Selma Road
937-717-1726
Best Burger
First place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
Second place: The Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Best Caterer
First place: Carmae Catering
124 E. College Ave.
937-717-9788
Second place: All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
1928 Mitchell Blvd.
937-505-1452
Third place: Seasons Kitchen
16 N. Fountain Ave.
937-521-1200
Best Chocolates
First place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
32 North Fountain Ave.
937-717-0268
Second place: The Peanut Shoppe
1576 E. Main St.
937-323-2591
Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
101 W. High St.
937-717-0169
Best Cocktails
First place: The Market Bar
101 S Fountain Ave.
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Best Coffeehouse
First place: Scout’s Café
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Second place: Coffee Expressions, LLC
1111 N. Plum St. Suite 1
937-323-5282
Third place: Winans Chocolates & Coffees
32 North Fountain Ave.
937-717-0268
Best Contractor/Construction Firm
First place: Kapp Construction Inc
329 Mt Vernon Ave.
937-324-0134
Second place: Beedy Plumbing Sewer and Drain
2200 Southbury St.
937-605-0177
Third place: Rowland Roofing
3847 Malaga Cir.
937-323-8948
Best Cookies
First place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Second place: Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Third place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Best Customer Service
First place: Springfield Mobile Notary
937-505-0149
Second place: Scout’s Café
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Third place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Best Dental Professional
First place: North Spring Dental
4937 Middle Urbana Road
937-399-3800
Second place: Springfield Smiles
1980 Kingsgate Road #A
937-390-3077
Third place: Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS
253 Hampton Place
937-399-9777
Best Desserts
First place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Second place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
1605 E. Main St.
937-450-3502
Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats
25 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-3740
Best Dine-In Restaurant
First place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: Cecil and Lime
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Best DJ
First place: Dj Chill
937-631-0986
Second place: DJ House
937-450-1124
Third place: Dj Ez
937-869-3729
Best Donuts
First place: Schuler’s Bakery Inc.
2968 Derr Road
937-323-4900
Second place: Le Torte Dolci
36B, N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Third place: Dunkin’
1931 S Limestone St.
937-505-3949
Best Employer
First place: Chick-fil-A
1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-977-7343
Second place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Third place: Park National Bank
Multiple area locations
Best Farmers Market Vendor
First place: Gracie Bakes Cakes and More
Graciebakesspringfield@gmail.com
Second place: On the Rise
937-926-0165
Third place: Honey Creek Beef
937-504-1817
Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Second place: Park National Bank
Multiple area locations
Third place: IH Credit Union
Multiple area locations
Best Florist
First place: Schneider’s Florist
633 N. Limestone St.
937-323-4634
Second place: Netts Floral Company
1017 Pine St.
937-323-4101
Third place: Flower Craft
1156 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-325-3885
Best Food Truck
First place: The Painted Pepper Food Truck
www.facebook.com/paintedpepper
937-969-0877
Second place: Chido’s Tacos
www.facebook.com/chidowonstacos
937-521-9280
Third place: Blended by J
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568
937-925-6830
Best Garden Center
First place: Pendleton’s Produce
2175 Baker Road
937-399-1749
Second place: Harmony Farm Market
4760 E. National Road
937-324-3289
Third place: Meadow View Growers
755 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle
937-845-0093
Best Gym/Yoga Studio
First place: Springfield Health & Fitness
202 N. Limestone St. #103
937-325-9770
Second place: Sunflower Yoga
120 S Center St.
937-450-7280
Third place: Resolute 937
1161 #B N. Bechtle Ave. Springfield
260-446-8619
Best Ice Cream
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: Kone Korner
3709 St. Paris Pike
937-390-2663
Third place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats
25 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-3740
Best Italian Food
First place: Eatly
601 N. Fountain Ave.
937-450-3337
Second place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant, now closed
2384 Mechanicsburg Road
937-399-5074
Third place: Fratelli’s
42 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-9387
Best Landscaper
First place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc
8885 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna
937-568-0072
Second place: Rose City Lawn & Landscaping
937-327-8482
Third place: NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, LLC
2400 Mechanicsburg Road
937-717-0861
Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
First place: Andrew Grimm Photography
23 Monument Sq, Urbana
937-210-9363
Second place: Simplicity Rose Photography
www.Instagram.com/simplicityrosephotography
Third place: Elizabeth Newman Photography
Best Lunch Spot
First place: COhatch Springfield
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-741-2529
Second place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
Third place: Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
45 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-1066
Best Mexican Food
First place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
Second place: Los Mariachis
1815 E. Main St.
937-324-2066
Third place: El Toro
1781 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-342-9015
Best New Business
First place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
101 W. High St.
937-717-0169
Second place: Champion City Pops, Sweets, & Treats
25 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-3740
Third place: Blended by J
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092620654568
937-925-6830
Best Patio for Dining and Drinks
First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: The Ridgewood Cafe
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
First place: Dr.. Ian Thompson
140 W. Main St. #100
937-398-1066
Second place: Dr.. Alper Sarihan, DO
280 Red Coach Dr.
937-399-3010
Third place: Dr.. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD
1835 E. High St. #3
937-525-0100
Best Pizza
First place: The Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Second place: Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs
433 Dayton Ave.
937-322-3791
Third place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Best Place for Home Decor
First place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique
4907 Security Dr.
937-505-6287
Second place: Duo Home
149 W. Jefferson St.
937-505-9319
Third place: Rose City Boutique, now closed
Best Place for Kids Fun
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: Building Block Play Studio
137 E. Main St.
Third place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center
300 Eagle City Road
937-324-7665
Best Place to Buy Jewelry
First place: David Garrett Jewelers
639 W. Columbia St.
937-325-3680
Second place: Rolfes Jewelers
619 W. Columbia St.
937-323-1102
Third place: Firefly Boutique
28 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-6061
Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
First place: Champion City Guide & Supply
36 C, N. Fountain Ave.
937-521-1948
Second place: Rose City Boutique
Third place: Ruthie’s Farmhouse Boutique
4907 Security Dr.
937-505-6287
Best Place to Take Visitors
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: COhatch Springfield
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-741-2529
Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St.
937-717-0618
Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
First place: Coldwell Banker Heritage
331 Mt Vernon Ave.
937-322-0352
Second place: Real Estate II Inc.
1140 E. Home Road
937-390-3119
Third place: Lagonda Creek Real Estate LLC
2685 Derr Road #2445
937-342-9995
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
First place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Third place: The Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Best Salon/Spa
First place: Studio B Salon & Spa
306 N. Limestone St.
937-460-7244
Second place: Bombshell Beauty parlor
20 W. Columbia St.
937-460-7217
Third place: Salon Culture
1093 Upper Valley Pike
937-207-5403
Best Tacos
First place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
Second place: Chido’s Tacos
101 S Fountain Ave.
937-521-9280
Third place: Mariana’s Tacos Y Paletas
1706 E. Main St.
937-717-0379
Best Tattoo Artist
First place: Chris Powell Tattoos
122 E. Main St.
937-505-3031
Second place: Ian Lonsway
Third place: American Tattoo Collective
2210 E. Main St.
937-505-3743
Best Wedding Venue
First place: Whitetail Lodge
5350 Morris Road
937-206-2298
Second place: Simon Kenton Inn
4690 Urbana Road
937-399-9950
Third place: Bushnell Event Center
22 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-2006
Best Wings/Chicken
First place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Second place: Roosters
1720 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-717-5409
Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings
1960 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-390-9464