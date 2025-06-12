Best of Springfield starts on Monday: How to get involved in the 2025 contest

Here’s what you should know:

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will determine the list of finalists.

• Nominations: June 16-27

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: July 21-Aug. 8

• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 9

• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 12

Categories

We have 74 subcategories this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

How to get winners first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in one of our newsletters. Sign up to get the winners before anyone else:

• Sign up for the Springfield News-Sun Morning Delivery

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Springfield are www.springfieldnewssun.com/bestofspringfield.

We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

• Downloadable logos and graphics

• Suggested language for social media posts

• A form to contact us for more information