Best of Springfield: Here are the 10 most popular categories after a week of voting

After one week of Best of Springfield voting, several categories have risen to the top with the most votes.

Which of the finalists do you want to win in these most popular contests? Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Springfield.

Best Annual Festival

• Enon Apple Butter Festival

• South Vienna Corn Festival

• Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

• Summer Arts Festival

Best Appetizers

• Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

• O’Conners Irish Pub

• Station1

• Stella Bleu Bistro

• Texas Roadhouse

Best Asian Food

• Golden Chopsticks

• Speakeasy Ramen

• Sushi Hikari Moe

• Tasty Wok

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

• Forest Glen Health Campus

• Ohio Masonic Retirement Community

• Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

• Wooded Glen Health Campus

Best Auto Repair

• Brake Pros

• Hooten Automotive

• Rogers Garage

• Zima Automotive

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

• Bill Marine Auto Center

• Jay North LLC

• Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall

• SVG Buick GMC in Springfield

Best Bakery

• D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

• Le Torte Dolci

• Proverbs 31 Macarons

• Schuler’s Bakery

Best Band

• Allison Road

• Factory Line

• Matt Clarkson Band

• The Temps

Best Bar/Brewpub

• Mother Stewart’s Brewing

• Mug & Jug Tavern

• O’Conners Irish Pub

• Station1

Best Barbershop

• Beards & Beaus

• East High Barber Co.

• Minette’s Barber-Styling

• Nice Cuts Barber Shop

