Best of Springfield: 10 tightest races during voting so far

As voting for Best of Springfield enters its second week, we took a look at the races that are the closest with tens of thousands of votes already in. Scroll down to see the list.
The timeline
⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19
⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13
⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16
Tightest races so far
In no particular order:
Best Wings/Chicken
Finalists:
⋅ Buffalo Wild Wings
⋅ Roosters
⋅ Station1
Best Food Truck
Finalists:
⋅ Chido’s Tacos
⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company
⋅ Eat
Best Place to Take Visitors
Finalists:
⋅ COhatch Springfield
⋅ Mother Stewart’s Brewing
⋅ The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum
Best Dine-In Restaurant
Finalists:
⋅ Cecil and Lime
⋅ Speakeasy Ramen
⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Finalists:
⋅ Annabelle’s Blooms
⋅ Gracie bakes cakes and more
⋅ On the Rise
Best Chinese Food
Finalists:
⋅ Golden Chopsticks
⋅ Hung Lung
⋅ Tasty Wok
Best BBQ
Finalists:
⋅ All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company
⋅ Rudy’s Smokehouse
Best Band
Finalists:
⋅ Allison Road
⋅ American Landscape
⋅ Matt Clarkson Band
Best Salon/Spa
Finalists:
⋅ Bombshell Beauty Parlor
⋅ Salon Culture
⋅ Studio B Salon & Spa
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
Finalists:
⋅ Forest Glen Health Campus
⋅ Oakwood Village
⋅ Springfield Masonic Community