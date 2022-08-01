Best of Springfield: 10 tightest races during voting so far

BreakingNews
News
36 minutes ago

As voting for Best of Springfield enters its second week, we took a look at the races that are the closest with tens of thousands of votes already in. Scroll down to see the list.

Click here to vote in the contest.

The timeline

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

Tightest races so far

In no particular order:

Best Wings/Chicken

Finalists:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Roosters

Station1

Best Food Truck

Finalists:

Chido’s Tacos

Christian Brothers Meat Company

Eat

Best Place to Take Visitors

Finalists:

COhatch Springfield

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum

Best Dine-In Restaurant

Finalists:

Cecil and Lime

Speakeasy Ramen

Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Finalists:

Annabelle’s Blooms

Gracie bakes cakes and more

On the Rise

Best Chinese Food

Finalists:

Golden Chopsticks

Hung Lung

Tasty Wok

Best BBQ

Finalists:

All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

Christian Brothers Meat Company

Rudy’s Smokehouse

Best Band

Finalists:

Allison Road

American Landscape

Matt Clarkson Band

Best Salon/Spa

Finalists:

Bombshell Beauty Parlor

Salon Culture

Studio B Salon & Spa

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

Finalists:

Forest Glen Health Campus

Oakwood Village

Springfield Masonic Community

Click here to vote in the contest.

