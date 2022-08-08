springfield-news-sun logo
Best of Springfield: 10 hottest categories of the past week

News
19 minutes ago

As voting for Best of Springfield enters its third week, we took a look at the races that have had the most action in the past week.

Click here to vote in the contest.

The timeline

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

10 hottest races in the past week

In no particular order:

Best Coffeehouse

Finalists

Coffee Expressions, LLC

Scout’s Café

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Best Bakery

Finalists

D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

Le Torte Dolci

Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Best Mexican Food

Finalists

Casa del Sabor

El Toro

Los Mariachis

Best Dental Professional

Finalists

Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS

North Spring Dental

Springfield Smiles

Best Ice Cream

Finalists

Hershey Ice Cream Springfield

Kone Korner

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best Local Event

Finalists

Food Truck Rally

Holiday in the City

Summer Arts Festival

Best Donuts

Finalists

Dunkin’

Le Torte Dolci

Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Best Chinese Food

Finalists

Golden Chopsticks

Hung Lung

Tasty Wok

Best Bar/Brewpub

Finalists

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

O’Conners Irish Pub

Station1

Best Asian Food

Finalists

Hung Lung

Speakeasy Ramen

Tasty Wok

Click here to vote in the contest.

