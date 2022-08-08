Best of Springfield: 10 hottest categories of the past week

As voting for Best of Springfield enters its third week, we took a look at the races that have had the most action in the past week.
The timeline
⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19
⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13
⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16
10 hottest races in the past week
In no particular order:
Best Coffeehouse
Finalists
⋅ Coffee Expressions, LLC
⋅ Scout’s Café
⋅ Winans Chocolates & Coffees
Best Bakery
Finalists
⋅ D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
⋅ Le Torte Dolci
⋅ Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
Best Mexican Food
Finalists
⋅ Casa del Sabor
⋅ El Toro
⋅ Los Mariachis
Best Dental Professional
Finalists
⋅ Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS
⋅ North Spring Dental
⋅ Springfield Smiles
Best Ice Cream
Finalists
⋅ Hershey Ice Cream Springfield
⋅ Kone Korner
⋅ Young’s Jersey Dairy
Best Local Event
Finalists
⋅ Food Truck Rally
⋅ Holiday in the City
⋅ Summer Arts Festival
Best Donuts
Finalists
⋅ Dunkin’
⋅ Le Torte Dolci
⋅ Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
Best Chinese Food
Finalists
⋅ Golden Chopsticks
⋅ Hung Lung
⋅ Tasty Wok
Best Bar/Brewpub
Finalists
⋅ Mother Stewart’s Brewing
⋅ O’Conners Irish Pub
⋅ Station1
Best Asian Food
Finalists
⋅ Hung Lung
⋅ Speakeasy Ramen
⋅ Tasty Wok