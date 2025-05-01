Bellefontaine police sergeant resigns after OVI arrest while on duty, chief says

“This was directly related to his violation of Bellefontaine Police policies, rules, regulations, and the pending proceedings regarding applicable criminal charges surrounding his on-duty arrest for Operating a Vehicle while under the Influence,” Marlow said.

On April 24, members of the Bellefontaine Police Department went to investigate a report that Staley was under the influence of alcohol on duty, according to Marlow, who said “the suspicions were confirmed.”

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct an independent investigation. They conducted a field sobriety test and breathalyzer test, which confirmed he was under the influence, according to Marlow.

“We are deeply disturbed and disappointed in the actions of this officer. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Marlow said. “This officer will be held to account for his actions both internally and through the criminal justice system.”

Eric Stewart, Logan County Prosecuting Attorney, said his office is reviewing the case and plans on presenting it to a grand jury on May 13. Formal charges, including Operating a Vehicle Impaired (OVI) and others are expected.

Marlow told the News-Sun there are no other outcomes expected to affect the city or police department, as “Mr. Staley is no longer associated with either.”

Staley worked for the Bellefontaine Police Department for 10 years, the past two as a sergeant, according to the Bellefontaine Examiner, which also reported that Staley received a Medal of Merit earlier this year for his work with the Special Response Team during a violent standoff last August at Indian Lake.

Staley could not be reached for comment.