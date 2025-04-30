2 men indicted for attempted murder in 2023 North Limestone incident

The charges stem from a Feb. 5, 2023 incident on North Limestone Street, in which a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed and bullet holes were found in the vehicle after the driver fled the scene, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said.

Driscoll said no one was shot and that part of the reason for the delayed indictment “was we were still gathering evidence.”

Springfield police at the time said the crash may have been related to a shooting murder on West Liberty Street, for which William Calhoun is under indictment. He faces charges relating to the death of Racquel Fowler, 53, and the shooting of a 29-year-old male relative.

The prosecutor’s office in a Clark County Municipal Court document called the shootings “retaliatory in nature.”