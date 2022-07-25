Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to Springfield

A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Harmony Twp. came back home in a law enforcement procession Monday afternoon.
Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department, was fatally shot while responding to a report of a break-in at the mobile home park Sunday morning,, Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett said. The man who reportedly called 911 to report the alleged break-in of his home at 1132 Ashwood Drive in Harmony Twp. is suspected to have shot the deputy after shooting a woman who relatives say was his mother.
Officials have not released identities of the suspected shooter and the woman, but relatives identified them as Cole Matthew White and Jody L. Arbuckle, respectively. The trailer later caught on fire burned to the ground right after Yates’ body was extracted. White and Arbuckle remained in the structure until after the fire was extinguished, so it’s not clear at this time how the two died. Officials also have not said how the fire started.
On Monday the Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirmed it’d received White and Arbuckle’s bodies from Clark County to perform autopsies.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles from Clark and Montgomery counties bringing Yates home traveled from Dayton to downtown Springfield around 3 p.m. Monday. A large, tearful crowd of communities members and officers alike lined the streets near the public safety building to pay their respects as the armor vehicle transporting Yates’ body drove by.
Burchett thanked the community and law enforcement agencies for attending the procession, and said her office is working with Yates’ family on arrangements for his funeral services. More information about the services will be released in the coming days, she said in a statement.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.
Ohio BCI did not return requests for comment on the investigation Monday.
Sections near the home were taped off as area law enforcement agencies, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday afternoon, working to clear out debris and gather evidence after the residence.
When deputies arrived and attempted to check the interior of the residence, “they were met with gunfire,” Burchett said in a press conference Sunday. Deputies and other law enforcement could not get to him for hours after he was shot.
When they did get him out, the mobile home caught fire and was destroyed, the sheriff’s office confirmed Sunday night.
Another deputy was injured on Sunday, but not by gunfire, Burchett said in a press release on Monday. He has since returned from a local hospital and is recovering at home.
A memorial of candles, flowers and a Paw Patrol stuffed animal honoring the deputy was seen in front of the trailer remnants, and a second memorial honoring the deputy rested on Springfield City Plaza Monday.
Lifelong Clark County resident Loletta McGowan paid her respects at the city plaza memorial following the procession. She said Deputy Yates has a powerful impact on her 12-year-old granddaughter, encouraging her to keep up with her school attendance and attend school on time. Her granddaughter was devastated by the news of Yates’ passing.
“He was so good with kids, young and old,” she said. “He never had a bad word to say. And he did his job so well.”
Clark County resident Barry Espy was at the scene and said his great nephew, White, was responsible for the shooting and was believed dead. Espy’s niece, Arbuckle, also was believed to have died in the home, Espy said.
Two body bags were seen outside the mobile home about 6 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office forwarded questions in regard to the shooting and fire to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the investigation. BCI agents routinely investigate shootings involving law enforcement.
The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is continuing its investigation of the fire, State Fire Marshal spokesperson Andy Ellinger said. His office did not share additional details about the investigation as of Monday afternoon.
About the Author