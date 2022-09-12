Baxter helps bring light to domestic violence issues

Explore Women who are making a difference in Springfield

“You can see evidence of change all around,” she said. “New development, new partnerships, and brave conversations.”

The shelter, which has served more than 400 people so far this year, is reviving initiatives to continue conversations about domestic violence. This October, the shelter will launch a new campaign as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month to give a boost to its Partners Against Violence Everyday (PAVE) coalition. The campaign will urge people to take the PAVE pledge, a commitment to peaceful relationships and values.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated cases of domestic violence nationally, giving power to abusers and creating fewer opportunities for the discovery of abuse due to isolation.

Baxter has many hopes for the city’s future, one being the creation of a family justice center that would focus on ensuring that survivors of violence have the necessary support to address what has happened to them. Project Woman is currently waiting on a decision from the city to help fund renovations to its offices that will position the community to meet the family justice center model, Baxter said.

Baxter is originally from Toledo, and she returned to Ohio after living in North Carolina to be closer to friends as a single mom. She initially started her own bookkeeping and small business taxes, and she also wrote K-12 study curriculum and grants for small nonprofits, opportunities that awarded her the ability to work from home and be flexible while she raised her children.

She’s also worked for community action agencies, family centers and more: working for her father, and entrepreneur with several small businesses; as an assistant costumier for the theater at the University of Toledo; and business manager of an excavating company, to name a few.

