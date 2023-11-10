Bank to close 3 branches locally among 12 planned closures in Ohio

Park National Bank will close three offices in the area in March 2024, part of a plan to close 12 in Ohio, even as it opens some new spaces.

The local closures will be at the Park Layne Drive Thru Center in western Clark County, the Tipp City office in Miami County and the North Lewisburg office in Champaign County.

The Park Layne center is at 2035 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; the Tipp City office is at 1176 W. Main St.; and the North Lewisburg office is as 8 W. Maple St.

The Newark-based Park National also will close offices in these Ohio counties: Athens, Crawford, Guernsey County, Mercer, Tuscarawas, Clermont, Fairfield, Wayne and Muskingum.

The bank cited changing customer patterns and service preferences as factors in the decisions.

“People are taking care of their banking activities in new ways, and we are evolving along with them,” Park National Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said in a release. “Our commitment to serving our customers and communities remains steadfast. We are listening to our customers, investing in new technologies and offering flexible digital solutions to more closely align our service delivery with customer preferences and demand.”

The bank plans new full-service offices in Columbus and New Philadelphia.

Park National Corporation has $10.0 billion in total assets.

The company reported net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $36.9 million, a 12.2 percent decrease from $42.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Park’s net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $102.2 million, an 11.3 percent decrease from $115.3 million for the first nine months of 2022.