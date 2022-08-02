Leadership program teaches local teens, young adults career skills

“That’s what the program is about,” said Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt. “Making sure you have access to whatever it is you want to accomplish. Whether you’re collegebound, workbound … it’s great to be able to help you in that process, on that path.”

Every summer, CCMEP runs its 10-week long leadership program, which trains teenagers and young adults on job seeking skills, taking them to multiple businesses throughout the county. This specialized program focuses on helping youth build specific career interests.

“We really are excited about this program,” said Clark County DJFS director Virginia Martycz. “Some of the students who have special interests, we put them through special training.”

A graduation ceremony for the leadership program is slated for Aug. 12 in the Reid-Snyder room of the job and family services building, said Martycz.