Leadership program teaches local teens, young adults career skills

The Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program’s (CCMEP) leadership program has taught several area teenagers and young adults about employment skills this summer.
CCMEP assists people up to age 24 with creating job skills and entering the workforce. The program also assists with career guidance, seeking higher education and more.
The oncoming graduating class of leadership program – consisting of nine graduates this year – was recognized at the Clark County commission meeting on Thursday at the Clark County Fairgrounds.
This year’s graduating class includes young adults with interests in computer programming, animation, cosmetology, photography and more.
Those eligible for CCMEP, which locally runs through the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, are people who have “barriers” in their way: this can be a diversity of things, like income restrictions, court activity or disabilities, according to Theresa Arnold, the supervisor of comprehensive case management.
“That’s what the program is about,” said Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt. “Making sure you have access to whatever it is you want to accomplish. Whether you’re collegebound, workbound … it’s great to be able to help you in that process, on that path.”
Every summer, CCMEP runs its 10-week long leadership program, which trains teenagers and young adults on job seeking skills, taking them to multiple businesses throughout the county. This specialized program focuses on helping youth build specific career interests.
“We really are excited about this program,” said Clark County DJFS director Virginia Martycz. “Some of the students who have special interests, we put them through special training.”
A graduation ceremony for the leadership program is slated for Aug. 12 in the Reid-Snyder room of the job and family services building, said Martycz.
