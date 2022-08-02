springfield-news-sun logo
Back to school: When does the fall semester start for area colleges?

Wright State University students hustle to class Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Wright State University students hustle to class Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

While summer doesn’t end until mid-September, students are wrapping up their final days of summer break before returning to the classroom. College-bound students are making their way to campus in the coming weeks, with some already in classes and others enjoying summer vacation for just a bit longer.

Here is when students will be starting the undergraduate fall term for area colleges and universities throughout August

Monday, Aug. 1

Wilberforce University

Monday, Aug. 15

Central State University

Monday, Aug. 22

Clark State College, Miami University, Sinclair Community College, Wilmington College, Wright State University, University of Dayton and University of Cincinnati

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Ohio State University

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Cedarville University

Monday, Aug. 29

Antioch College, Edison State Community College, Kettering College and Wittenberg University

About the Author

Zoë is a reporting intern currently studying journalism at the University of Dayton.

