B2wins to bring unique twist to Top 40 tunes at Gloria Theatre

Audiences will be seeing and hearing double on the Gloria Theatre stage on Saturday evening for the latest show in the Stars on Stage series.

The duo B2wins, pronounced B-Twins, will present some of the classic hits of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson to today’s stars including Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa with its show “Top 40 from the Last 40″ at 7:30 p.m. The show is appropriate for all audiences and tickets are still on sale.

Twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas let the music from their violins and their talent take them slums of Rio de Janeiro to teaching. They were discovered on National Public Radio and invited to the United States, They have performed more than 1,000 shows across the world since and developed a following of different groups of music lovers.

Using the violin and ukelele, the twins will perform that range of songs in their unique style along with audience interaction, humor and story-telling. It was this style that led Stars on Stage organizers to book them for the series.

“The B2wins concert is a good fit for us in that they bring another completely different genre compared to our first two concerts,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs the Gloria Theatre. “We are committed to give the community a wide variety of top-flight professional entertainment. Our first concert featured country artists, our second concert an award-winning comedian and the B2wins showcase ‘The Top 40 over the Last 40′ with a uniquely creative twist. "

Weller is pleased with the turnouts for the first two shows, which were well-received, and audiences are eager for more.

“We’ve had many patrons request that we book (country duo The Wildcards and comedian Tommy Ryman) again. It is so rewarding to watch the crowds rise to their feet to give the artists resounding standing ovations,” she said.

Stars on Stage will present three more shows in its debut season – a cappella group Six Appeal on Sept. 16, Chicago tribute band Brass Transit on Oct. 7 and a holiday show, Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound with its Jazzy Little Christmas Tour, Dec. 8-9.

HOW TO GO

What: B2wins

Where: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Admission: $27-47

More info: gloriatheatre.org/ or 937-653-4853