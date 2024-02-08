Award-winning Cher tribute ‘The Beat Goes On’ coming to Springfield

As Cher is known as one of the great divas, it takes more than a voice, but a look, attitude and style to do her justice. McClowry captures that with “The Beat Goes On,” which will turn back time on six decades of the Goddess of Pop at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available.

Cher has seemingly been around forever as a pop culture icon, beginning in the mid 1960s belting out hits with then-husband Sonny Bono, including their signature song, “I Got You Babe.” She made the transition to acting as the pair had a successful variety series in the 1970s and she would eventually become a Best Actress winner for 1987′s “Moonstruck” and was Oscar-nominated for other roles.

Her solo career also flourished with three number ones – “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” “Half-Breed” and “Dark Lady” in the ‘70s, continued in the ‘80s with the top 3 “If I Could Turn Back Time” and in the ‘90s with her last number one, “Believe.”

It was only a decade ago that McClowry during another tribute show, had an audience member tell her she should focus on Cher, and a few years later she pursued it. It become a sensation, but the chance to do a Las Vegas residency didn’t appeal, as McClowry never wants to lose what made her to begin with while excelling at what an audience likes.

“I don’t want to be thought of as a tribute or impersonator,” she said. “I’m a singer first, an actress and a producer of shows. I was never seeking an award. It’s nice to be recognized and I’m proud of win, but I do this because I love it and bringing joy and escape for people.”

McClowry found the more she learned, the more she adored Cher, and especially for what she stands for.

“It’s for women, it’s about female empowerment,” she said.

“The Beat Goes On” will cover Cher’s life story over six decades including video showing her various phases. To make it authentic, McClowry undergoes two hours of makeup and does eight costume changes, using the styles Cher’s designer Bob Mackie used, and she spent hours honing Cher’s walk, talk and mannerisms.

She said the speaking voice was the most challenging, imagining what Cher would say and how she would say it.

While there are many Cher tributes, McClowry said what makes her show different is it’s interactive by breaking the fourth wall. She gets the audience on their feet and dancing to the music by her band that has been together for 20 years and incorporating humor.

She hasn’t yet met Cher, but the two have performed near each other in Las Vegas and New Jersey, and McClowry hopes it’ll happen one day.

“I’d just like to thank her in person,” said McClowry.

One of her most memorable encounters was after playing a show out of costume and passing a group of people who asked if she’d snap a photo of them in front of a promo poster of her, not letting on that the woman taking their photo was the same one as in the poster.

The audience may already be familiar with some of McClowry’s work. A classically-trained singer beginning at age 15, she’s recorded several albums, worked with other pop artists, done theater and film, been a voiceover artist including jingles for Applebee’s “Eating Good in the Neighborhood” and for TreSemme hair products and even the animated movie “Rugrats in Paris.”

McClowry makes sure to balance these parts of her life and wants to give the Springfield audience the closest experience to seeing the Goddess of Pop.

“I want people to leave feeling the joy and excitement but also with some knowledge about Cher,” McClowry said.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Beat Goes On featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

Admission: $31.50-47.50 (convenience and handling charges will also be added)

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/event/beat/