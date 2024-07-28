Author of ‘What I Didn’t Tell My Mother About My War’ to appear in Springfield

The Clark County Retired Teachers Book Club, The Pageturners, is hosting local author Walter Stitt at its meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Park Branch of the Clark County Library, 1119 N. Bechtle Ave.
Stitt will talk about his memoir, Surviving Three Shermans: What I Didn’t Tell Mother About My War, his experiences with the 3rd Armored Division into the Battle of the Bulge and how those years have served him to the present. His daughter, Beverly Rutan, who assisted with Stitt’s writing process, will also attend.
The meeting is open to the public.
