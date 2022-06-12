Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Name: Tyler Gross
School: Triad High School
Grade: 11
Age: 16
Sports: Track & Field
Claim to fame/honors: Discus and Shot Put
Words you live by: “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken, for dust you are and to dust you will return.”- Genesis 3:19
Toughest opponent: Jordan Hood in disc and Asher Wilson in shot
Biggest influence: my father
Game-day rituals: eat good, hydrate, and think about my form
What’s on your bedroom walls: medals from Track and other awards from sports
Favorite movie: 7 Pounds
Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite TV show: Guys Grocery Games
Favorite musical artist: The Foo Fighters
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Bacon egg and cheese biscuit
Favorite restaurant: Red Robin
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Greece
Talent you’d like to have: dunk a basketball
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Bo Jackson
Favorite team: University of Tennessee
Favorite sports moment: Iron man 4x100
Favorite junk food: Brownies and ice cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: doing well in discus
About the Author