Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Claim to fame/honors: Discus and Shot Put

Words you live by: “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken, for dust you are and to dust you will return.”- Genesis 3:19

Toughest opponent: Jordan Hood in disc and Asher Wilson in shot

Biggest influence: my father

Game-day rituals: eat good, hydrate, and think about my form

What’s on your bedroom walls: medals from Track and other awards from sports

Favorite movie: 7 Pounds

Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite TV show: Guys Grocery Games

Favorite musical artist: The Foo Fighters

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Bacon egg and cheese biscuit

Favorite restaurant: Red Robin

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Greece

Talent you’d like to have: dunk a basketball

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Bo Jackson

Favorite team: University of Tennessee

Favorite sports moment: Iron man 4x100

Favorite junk food: Brownies and ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: doing well in discus