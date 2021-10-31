Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Claim to fame/honors: I hold the 200 meter record, 100 hurdle record, 300 hurdle record and high jump record

Toughest opponent: Mallory Mullen

Biggest influence: my mom

Game-day rituals: two braids in my hair

What’s on your bedroom walls: sports jerseys, Track medals, pictures of family and friends, and art work

When I’m bored I like to… hang out with Cam

Favorite movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Person who would play you in a movie: Madelaine Petsch

Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite musical artist: Adele

Favorite home-cooked meal: Baked Mac ‘n Cheese

Favorite restaurant: Boston’s

Favorite school subject: Government

Something in the world I’d like to change: Covid

Favorite sports moment: breaking the high jump record

Favorite junk food: Hot Tamales

Best thing about your favorite sport: Running