Athlete of the Week Triad High School

Name: Cayla Eaton
School: Triad High School
Grade: 10th
Age: 16
Sports: Volleyball, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track
Claim to fame/honors: I hold the 200 meter record, 100 hurdle record, 300 hurdle record and high jump record
Toughest opponent: Mallory Mullen
Biggest influence: my mom
Game-day rituals: two braids in my hair
What’s on your bedroom walls: sports jerseys, Track medals, pictures of family and friends, and art work
When I’m bored I like to… hang out with Cam
Favorite movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Person who would play you in a movie: Madelaine Petsch
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite musical artist: Adele
Favorite home-cooked meal: Baked Mac ‘n Cheese
Favorite restaurant: Boston’s
Favorite school subject: Government
Something in the world I’d like to change: Covid
Favorite sports moment: breaking the high jump record
Favorite junk food: Hot Tamales
Best thing about your favorite sport: Running
About the Author