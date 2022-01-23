Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

Claim to fame/honors: First Team All Conference Offensive Lineman, Honorable Mention All Ohio

Words to live by: Life is what you make it.

Toughest opponent: St. Edwards

Biggest influence: my Dad

Game-day rituals: eat Subway

What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of some of my favorite athletes and musicians

When I’m bored I like to... play video games

Favorite movie: Spider-man

Person who would play you in a movie: The Rock

Favorite TV show: Cobra Kai

Favorite musical artist: A Boogie

Favorite book: Scythe

Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos

Favorite restaurant: Chop House

Whose mind would you like to read: my brother

Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt

Talent you’d like to have: sing

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals

Something in the world I’d like to change: improve conditions for people with disabilities

Favorite sports moment: beating Moeller for a trip to state championship game

Favorite junk food: Popcorn

Best thing about your favorite sport: I love the physicality of football