Athlete of the Week Springfield High School

Name: Vasean Washington
School: Springfield High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Football, Basketball, Track & Field
Claim to fame/honors: First Team All Conference Offensive Lineman, Honorable Mention All Ohio
Words to live by: Life is what you make it.
Toughest opponent: St. Edwards
Biggest influence: my Dad
Game-day rituals: eat Subway
What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of some of my favorite athletes and musicians
When I’m bored I like to... play video games
Favorite movie: Spider-man
Person who would play you in a movie: The Rock
Favorite TV show: Cobra Kai
Favorite musical artist: A Boogie
Favorite book: Scythe
Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos
Favorite restaurant: Chop House
Whose mind would you like to read: my brother
Place where you’d love to travel: Egypt
Talent you’d like to have: sing
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals
Something in the world I’d like to change: improve conditions for people with disabilities
Favorite sports moment: beating Moeller for a trip to state championship game
Favorite junk food: Popcorn
Best thing about your favorite sport: I love the physicality of football
