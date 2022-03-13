Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Lily Bertemes is the Athlete of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Lily Bertemes is the Athlete of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
37 minutes ago

Name: Lily Bertemes

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track

Claim to fame/honors: school record – 800m, 4x400m

Words you live by: “Errors are not in the art but in the artificers.” -Isaac Newton

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: Jake and Charlie Bertemes

Game-day rituals: listening to Power Trip by J. Cole

What’s on your bedroom walls: grade cards, Physics problems, Calculus jokes, paintings

When I’m bored I like to... play Fortnite

Favorite movie: Guardians of the Galaxy

Person who would play you in a movie: Zendaya

Favorite TV show: Avatar the last Airbender

Favorite musical artist: Khalid

Favorite book: The Laws of Physics

Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos

Favorite restaurant: Los Mariachis

Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Miller’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas

Talent you’d like to have: a superpower

Favorite school subject: Physics

Favorite athlete: Ryan Perdue

Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Something in the world I’d like to change: Texas Roadhouse only giving one basket of cinnamon butter with rolls instead of two.

Favorite sports moment: having more school records than Jake and Charlie Bertemes combined.

Favorite junk food: Chocolate chip muffins

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to compete

