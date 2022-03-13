Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Lily Bertemes
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track
Claim to fame/honors: school record – 800m, 4x400m
Words you live by: “Errors are not in the art but in the artificers.” -Isaac Newton
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: Jake and Charlie Bertemes
Game-day rituals: listening to Power Trip by J. Cole
What’s on your bedroom walls: grade cards, Physics problems, Calculus jokes, paintings
When I’m bored I like to... play Fortnite
Favorite movie: Guardians of the Galaxy
Person who would play you in a movie: Zendaya
Favorite TV show: Avatar the last Airbender
Favorite musical artist: Khalid
Favorite book: The Laws of Physics
Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos
Favorite restaurant: Los Mariachis
Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Miller’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas
Talent you’d like to have: a superpower
Favorite school subject: Physics
Favorite athlete: Ryan Perdue
Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Something in the world I’d like to change: Texas Roadhouse only giving one basket of cinnamon butter with rolls instead of two.
Favorite sports moment: having more school records than Jake and Charlie Bertemes combined.
Favorite junk food: Chocolate chip muffins
Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to compete