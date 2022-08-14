Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Claim to fame/honors: 1st Team All-Area and PBR Honorable Mention All-State for Baseball

Words you live by: The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.

Toughest opponent: West Jefferson

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: I get dressed in a specific order

What’s on your bedroom walls: Baseball memorabilia

When I’m bored I like to… go outside

Favorite movie: Little Big League

Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite TV show: Quick Pitch

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Moneyball

Favorite home-cooked meal: my dad’s steaks

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Shultz

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: be able to cook

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Brett Phillips, Jonathan India

Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: put Barry Bonds and Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame

Favorite sports moment: Bengals going to the Super Bowl

Favorite junk food: Cookies

Best thing about your favorite sport: Baseball is a game with more failure than success