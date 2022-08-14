springfield-news-sun logo
X

Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Mason Hess is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Mason Hess is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
30 minutes ago

Name: Mason Hess

School: Mechanicsburg High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Sports: Baseball, Football, Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: 1st Team All-Area and PBR Honorable Mention All-State for Baseball

Words you live by: The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.

Toughest opponent: West Jefferson

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: I get dressed in a specific order

What’s on your bedroom walls: Baseball memorabilia

When I’m bored I like to… go outside

Favorite movie: Little Big League

Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite TV show: Quick Pitch

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Moneyball

Favorite home-cooked meal: my dad’s steaks

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Shultz

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: be able to cook

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Brett Phillips, Jonathan India

Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: put Barry Bonds and Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame

Favorite sports moment: Bengals going to the Super Bowl

Favorite junk food: Cookies

Best thing about your favorite sport: Baseball is a game with more failure than success

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School
2
Clark County COVID-19 cases up, but transmission drops to medium
3
Blood drives slated in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties
4
Mercy Health – Urbana receives five stars from Centers for Medicare &...
5
Fountain on Main owner ‘at a loss’ after lease’s cancellation

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top