Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Mason Hess
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Baseball, Football, Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: 1st Team All-Area and PBR Honorable Mention All-State for Baseball
Words you live by: The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.
Toughest opponent: West Jefferson
Biggest influence: my parents
Game-day rituals: I get dressed in a specific order
What’s on your bedroom walls: Baseball memorabilia
When I’m bored I like to… go outside
Favorite movie: Little Big League
Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite TV show: Quick Pitch
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: Moneyball
Favorite home-cooked meal: my dad’s steaks
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Shultz
Place where you’d love to travel: Europe
Talent you’d like to have: be able to cook
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Brett Phillips, Jonathan India
Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds
Something in the world I’d like to change: put Barry Bonds and Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame
Favorite sports moment: Bengals going to the Super Bowl
Favorite junk food: Cookies
Best thing about your favorite sport: Baseball is a game with more failure than success
