Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Lane Roberts
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: 12
Age:18
Sports: Football
Words you live by: Show ‘em what a Roberts is made of.
Toughest opponent: North Union
Biggest influence: my Mom and Dad
Game-day rituals: listening to music with the team
What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of the Dallas Cowboys
When I’m bored I like to... hangout with friends and family
Favorite movie: Django
Person who would play you in a movie: Pete Davidson
Favorite TV show: Lucifer
Favorite musical artist: Lil Wayne
Favorite book: Harry Potter
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meat Loaf
Favorite restaurant: Sakura
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: play basketball
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Cee Dee Lamb
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Something in the world I’d like to change: racism
Favorite sports moment: When we won in double overtime over Tecumseh my sophomore year
Favorite junk food: Cosmic Brownies
Best thing about your favorite sport: running the ball for a touchdown