Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

News
By , Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

Name: Lane Roberts

School: Kenton Ridge High School

Grade: 12

Age:18

Sports: Football

Words you live by: Show ‘em what a Roberts is made of.

Toughest opponent: North Union

Biggest influence: my Mom and Dad

Game-day rituals: listening to music with the team

What’s on your bedroom walls: posters of the Dallas Cowboys

When I’m bored I like to... hangout with friends and family

Favorite movie: Django

Person who would play you in a movie: Pete Davidson

Favorite TV show: Lucifer

Favorite musical artist: Lil Wayne

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meat Loaf

Favorite restaurant: Sakura

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: play basketball

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Cee Dee Lamb

Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys

Something in the world I’d like to change: racism

Favorite sports moment: When we won in double overtime over Tecumseh my sophomore year

Favorite junk food: Cosmic Brownies

Best thing about your favorite sport: running the ball for a touchdown

