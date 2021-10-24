Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Claim to fame/honors: secretary of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Varsity G, secretary of the class, 2 year captain of Greenon women’s soccer

Words you live by: “Talent without hard work is nothing”

Toughest opponent: Shawnee

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: pre-game nap

What’s on your bedroom walls: Bible verses, paintings

When I’m bored I like to… hang out with my friends

Favorite movie: Wonder Women

Person who would play you in a movie: Blake Lively

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Tyler Childers and Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: All The Light We Cannot See

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my coaches

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to do a cartwheel

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan

Favorite team: Ohio State football

Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices

Favorite sports moment: being undefeated this season and winning the OHC

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to play it every day with some of my favorite people