Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Emma Schumann is the Athlete of the Week from Greenon High School. CONTRIBUTED
Emma Schumann is the Athlete of the Week from Greenon High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
40 minutes ago

Name: Emma Schumann

School: Greenon High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Sports: Soccer

Claim to fame/honors: secretary of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Varsity G, secretary of the class, 2 year captain of Greenon women’s soccer

Words you live by: “Talent without hard work is nothing”

Toughest opponent: Shawnee

Biggest influence: my parents

Game-day rituals: pre-game nap

What’s on your bedroom walls: Bible verses, paintings

When I’m bored I like to… hang out with my friends

Favorite movie: Wonder Women

Person who would play you in a movie: Blake Lively

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Tyler Childers and Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: All The Light We Cannot See

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my coaches

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to do a cartwheel

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan

Favorite team: Ohio State football

Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices

Favorite sports moment: being undefeated this season and winning the OHC

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to play it every day with some of my favorite people

