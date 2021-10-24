Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Name: Emma Schumann
School: Greenon High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: secretary of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Varsity G, secretary of the class, 2 year captain of Greenon women’s soccer
Words you live by: “Talent without hard work is nothing”
Toughest opponent: Shawnee
Biggest influence: my parents
Game-day rituals: pre-game nap
What’s on your bedroom walls: Bible verses, paintings
When I’m bored I like to… hang out with my friends
Favorite movie: Wonder Women
Person who would play you in a movie: Blake Lively
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Tyler Childers and Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: All The Light We Cannot See
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: my coaches
Place where you’d love to travel: Europe
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to do a cartwheel
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan
Favorite team: Ohio State football
Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices
Favorite sports moment: being undefeated this season and winning the OHC
Favorite junk food: ice cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to play it every day with some of my favorite people