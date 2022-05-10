Assurant sees net income of $145.5M for first quarter of 2022

Assurant has a large presence in Clark County and its Springfield location provides operational support to customers and clients associated with Global Housing segment.

Revenue from both Assurant’s Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments totaled to $2.46 billion during the first quarter of this year. That is up from the $2.36 billion reported during the same period last fiscal year.

“Our first quarter results were led by strong performance from our fee-based and capital-light offerings within Global Lifestyle, which came in ahead of our expectations,” said Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings.

Explore Rittenhouse wins Clark County commission Republican primary

“While Global Housing results were weaker in the first quarter, we continue to believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our financial objectives for 2022 as we focus on driving profitable growth while delivering market-leading innovation for our clients and their customers,” Demmings added.

The Global Housing segment reported a net income of $103.8 million and revenues of $496.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. During the same period last year, net income was reported to be $93.5 million and revenues were $493 million.

“Revenue increased modestly year-over-year, as growth in lender-placed from higher average insured values and premium rates and multifamily housing was partially offset by a decline in specialty products from client runoff,” stated a release put out by the company this week.

Assurant’s Global Lifestyle saw a net income of $217 million and revenues of $1.96 billion. That was up when compared to the same period las year, which saw a net income of $193 million and revenues of 1.86 billion.