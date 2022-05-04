Clark County commissioner announces retirement

“It was enjoyable, interesting and I feel it was successful,” Lohnes said. “Every job I ever had, I tried to leave it better off than when I got it for the next person to be able to walk in and handle the job. The County Commission is in a lot better shape than when I walked through the door.”

Lohnes, 69, is currently serving his third term on the commission. He was first elected in 2010 and was reelected in both 2014 and 2018.