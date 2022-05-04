Clark County commissioner announces retirement

Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes on Wednesday announced his upcoming retirement from the Board of Clark County Commissioners, effective May 31.
“It was enjoyable, interesting and I feel it was successful,” Lohnes said. “Every job I ever had, I tried to leave it better off than when I got it for the next person to be able to walk in and handle the job. The County Commission is in a lot better shape than when I walked through the door.”
Lohnes, 69, is currently serving his third term on the commission. He was first elected in 2010 and was reelected in both 2014 and 2018.
His last meeting will be May 25, according to the county commission.
The county commissioner championed multiple projects throughout his career, including the combined countywide 9-1-1 dispatching operation, the School Resource Officer program and a self-funded county healthcare insurance model. He also worked on the county’s first-ever strategic plan that included renovations to the Clark County Courthouse, the Springview Government Center, the A.B. Graham Building and the construction of a new 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, according to a press release from the county commission.
During his 12 years on the board, Lohnes — who retired as commander of the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard in 2008 – served as president of the commission from 2011 through 2019. He worked with six different commissioners, including John Detrick, David Hartley, Melanie Flax Wilt, Lowell McGlothin, David Herier and John Maurer.
The Clark County Republican Party is expected to select a replacement to serve the remainder of Lohnes’ term next month, according to the county commission.
Earlier this year, Lohnes decided not to seek reelection, withdrawing his petition to race in the May 3 primary from the Clark County Board of Elections. Four candidates — Sasha Rittenhouse, William Lindsey, Mike Lowrey and Rich Holt — ran for his seat in Tuesday’s primary election, with winner Rittenhouse taking home nearly 45% of the vote.
About the Author