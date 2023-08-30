Art to highlight Clark County’s Overdose Awareness Day event

An art component will help draw attention to an ongoing local health concern in response to International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.

The 2023 Overdose Awareness Day Chalk the Walk and Memorial Walk will give the community a chance to remember loved ones affected by overdoses and those struggling with substance issues beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at National Road Commons, 50 W. Main St. The collaborative event is free and presented by the Clark County Substance Abuse Coalition and Clark County Partners in Prevention.

The overall event is in its third year locally, but adding Chalk the Walk in 2022 drew more interest and could attract even more with the new location according to Jacob Clark, health planner for the Clark County Combined Health District and coalition member.

“A lot of people came out last year the first time we did this, and a lot have since asked when we would do this again. It’s an opportunity to remember those who passed or are struggling with addiction and overdoses,” said Clark. “It also gives people a place to talk with others in their situation and gives an option to meet.”

Chalk the Walk encourages visitors to share memories and hopes by using colored chalk on the park’s sidewalks. Clark said the abundant sidewalk space – where the annual ChalkFest also occurs each fall – and abundant green space makes this a nice alternate location to previous location City Hall Plaza, which is undergoing renovation.

Chalk will be provided and people can add chalk contributions until 7:30 p.m.

Visitors can also find vendors with several health and overdose prevention resources and free Narcan and Narcan training will be offered. J.J. Peck, Peer Recovery Support Coordinator for Clark State College will speak at 5:30.

The evening will conclude with the memorial walk hosted by Friends of Addicts for a short walk around downtown Springfield to tell stories and celebrate the memories of loved ones.

The event will also tie into the statewide Beat the Stigma campaign, showing the difference between myth and fact in dealing with the effects of substance abuse on people with mental illness.

“Beating the Stigma is something some people don’t understand such as mental illness is made worse by substance abuse and this is a chance for educating and showing treatments available,” said Clark.

For more information on 2023 Overdose Awareness Day Chalk the Walk and Memorial Walk or information on substance abuse prevention and treatment, go to www.facebook.com/clarkcountysac/.