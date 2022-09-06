springfield-news-sun logo
X

Area leaders chosen for Leadership Clark County class

Contestants in Leadership Clark County's Amazing Race 2019 sorted donated food for the Springfield Salvation Army's food pantry in 2019 as part of their annual service project that they do as part of the race. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Contestants in Leadership Clark County's Amazing Race 2019 sorted donated food for the Springfield Salvation Army's food pantry in 2019 as part of their annual service project that they do as part of the race. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Leadership Clark County will host its largest class this fall, bringing on 48 people from area businesses and non-profits.

Leadership Clark County hosts a class annually to help promote leadership for people wanting to further engage with their communities. People who work or live in Clark County are eligible for the program.

This year’s class consists of people from a diversity of fields: education, healthcare, government, business, finance and the court system, to name a few.

Courses this year will include a session on how nonprofits operate their boards of governance and coursework on the criminal justice system. Other sessions will focus on the history of Clark County, local economic vitality and more.

The leadership academy will kick off its season on Sept. 15 with its annual “Amazing Race.” Graduation is slated for the spring, according to the nonprofit.

“We know that when we work as a group and support each other, it’s all around just better for the community,” said executive director Leigh Anne Lawrence.

Leadership Clark County has been running since 1981. The program had a hiatus in 2020 due the pandemic.

Leadership Clark County class named

Participants in the 2022-2023 class include the following:

ExploreClark County saw unexpected increase in employment during July

Raphael Allen: Springfield Foundation

Zachary Avery: Campbell Financial

Shella Baker-Trego: Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center

Fanessa Bendall: Tecumseh Council 439. BSA

Faith Bosland: Think Tank, Inc.

Holly Brennan: Oesterlen Services For Youth, Inc.

Jennipher Brown: Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties

Jennifer Brunner: GreenKite Fundraising

Robert Bruno: City of Springfield, Ohio

Mo Carpenter: Gallery Homes Real Estate

April Caulfield: Clark Schaefer Hackett

Chase Collins: Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center

Chris Cook: Clark County Combined Health District

Kim Creasap: Wittenberg University

Rebeckah Crosbie: Wepuko Pahnke USA

ExploreBack to School: Last Clark County district to start classes this week

Kelsey DeShano: Edward Jones

Natalie Driscoll: The Hub

Amanda Easterday: Revolution Mortgage

Darren Eichelberger: Lumen Technologies Inc

Jacque Evrard: Balloon Dog Events

Jane Fischer: Clark County Historical Society

Adina Fugate: Park National Bank

Rachel Goff: Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield

Jody Gump: WesBanco Bank Inc

Stephanie Harris: Springfield Family YMCA

Carrie Hawes: United Senior Services

Shelby Hocter: Young Life

Noah Kurucz: City of Springfield, Ohio

Karen Mathews: Cards in the Yard

Jacquita Melton: Ohio Air National Guard

Travis Parsons: City of Springfield

Natalie Payton: City of Springfield, Ohio

ExploreCity Commission to declare July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day in Springfield

John Pelletier: Clark County Public Library

Jonathan Pirk: City of Springfield, Fire Rescue Division

Jennifer Presley: Merchant’s National Bank

Becky Reed: Grandview Hereford Farms

Alicia Rittenhouse: Clark County Educational Service Center

Sasha Rittenhouse: Board of Commisioners-Clark County, Ohio

Heidi Shanor: Springfield City School District

Jeremy Sigler: Park National Bank

Linde Sutherly: Linde’s Livestock Photos LLC

Mellanie Toles: Clark State College

Margaret Wagner: Cole Acton Harmon Dunn, L.P.A.

Joshua Walker: Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center

Chrissy Wallace: City of Springfield, Ohio-Municipal Court

Thomas White: UpTurn O:hio

Ashley Wilson: Springfield City School District

Sara Young-Plank: WesBanco Bank

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Things to do this week in Springfield area
4
Former Clark County school, Springfield factory to be torn down
5
Fairfield home builder killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top