Area leaders chosen for Leadership Clark County class

Leadership Clark County will host its largest class this fall, bringing on 48 people from area businesses and non-profits.
Leadership Clark County hosts a class annually to help promote leadership for people wanting to further engage with their communities. People who work or live in Clark County are eligible for the program.
This year’s class consists of people from a diversity of fields: education, healthcare, government, business, finance and the court system, to name a few.
Courses this year will include a session on how nonprofits operate their boards of governance and coursework on the criminal justice system. Other sessions will focus on the history of Clark County, local economic vitality and more.
The leadership academy will kick off its season on Sept. 15 with its annual “Amazing Race.” Graduation is slated for the spring, according to the nonprofit.
“We know that when we work as a group and support each other, it’s all around just better for the community,” said executive director Leigh Anne Lawrence.
Leadership Clark County has been running since 1981. The program had a hiatus in 2020 due the pandemic.
Leadership Clark County class named
Participants in the 2022-2023 class include the following:
Raphael Allen: Springfield Foundation
Zachary Avery: Campbell Financial
Shella Baker-Trego: Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center
Fanessa Bendall: Tecumseh Council 439. BSA
Faith Bosland: Think Tank, Inc.
Holly Brennan: Oesterlen Services For Youth, Inc.
Jennipher Brown: Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
Jennifer Brunner: GreenKite Fundraising
Robert Bruno: City of Springfield, Ohio
Mo Carpenter: Gallery Homes Real Estate
April Caulfield: Clark Schaefer Hackett
Chase Collins: Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center
Chris Cook: Clark County Combined Health District
Kim Creasap: Wittenberg University
Rebeckah Crosbie: Wepuko Pahnke USA
Kelsey DeShano: Edward Jones
Natalie Driscoll: The Hub
Amanda Easterday: Revolution Mortgage
Darren Eichelberger: Lumen Technologies Inc
Jacque Evrard: Balloon Dog Events
Jane Fischer: Clark County Historical Society
Adina Fugate: Park National Bank
Rachel Goff: Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield
Jody Gump: WesBanco Bank Inc
Stephanie Harris: Springfield Family YMCA
Carrie Hawes: United Senior Services
Shelby Hocter: Young Life
Noah Kurucz: City of Springfield, Ohio
Karen Mathews: Cards in the Yard
Jacquita Melton: Ohio Air National Guard
Travis Parsons: City of Springfield
Natalie Payton: City of Springfield, Ohio
John Pelletier: Clark County Public Library
Jonathan Pirk: City of Springfield, Fire Rescue Division
Jennifer Presley: Merchant’s National Bank
Becky Reed: Grandview Hereford Farms
Alicia Rittenhouse: Clark County Educational Service Center
Sasha Rittenhouse: Board of Commisioners-Clark County, Ohio
Heidi Shanor: Springfield City School District
Jeremy Sigler: Park National Bank
Linde Sutherly: Linde’s Livestock Photos LLC
Mellanie Toles: Clark State College
Margaret Wagner: Cole Acton Harmon Dunn, L.P.A.
Joshua Walker: Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center
Chrissy Wallace: City of Springfield, Ohio-Municipal Court
Thomas White: UpTurn O:hio
Ashley Wilson: Springfield City School District
Sara Young-Plank: WesBanco Bank
