City Commission to declare July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day in Springfield

Springfield Commission on Tuesday will declare July 24 going forward as Deputy Matthew Yates Day in Springfield.
Yates, who served as a sheriff’s deputy in the county for 15 years, was shot and killed on July 24 while responding to an incident at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park located just east of Springfield.
The proclamation will be presented at the beginning of the Springfield City Commission meeting, which will be held at the City Commission Forum in downtown and start at 7 p.m.
Yates was remembered for his years of service to the community and his kind heart as many have offered their condolences to his family and to local law enforcement following his death.
After Yates’ death, flags in Ohio were ordered flown at half-staff and many residents in the community shared stories and encounters they had with the veteran deputy, who was known for his laugh, calm demeanor and empathy. Hundreds also turned out to his visitation that was held later in July to pay their respects.
Yates was killed while responding to a shots fired call at a mobile home in Harmony Twp., east of Springfield between U.S. 40 and Interstate 70. The suspected shooter Cole White is also believed to have killed his mother and also died in the incident.
Yates grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1999. Yates followed in his father Eugene Yates’ footsteps by going into law enforcement. Eugene served the same sheriff’s office before retiring.
Matthew Yates is survived by his parents, his wife Tracy, two sons, Anthony and Andrew Reed, and a daughter A’Kaylehana Yates.
