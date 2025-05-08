Annual letter carrier food drive to support Second Harvest Food Bank is Saturday

“We’re excited to once again be a part of this food drive ... It not only brings the community together for a day of giving, but it also helps us prepare to meet the increased need for food assistance during the summer months when children are out of school,” said foodbank procurement manager Toni Tayloe-Haddix. “We are very appreciative not only for the donations, but for the extra efforts the postal carriers do to make this happen.”

Residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) with non-perishable foods such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta, rice or cereal near their mailbox before the regular mail delivery this Saturday.

Last year, 10,499 pounds of food was collected to support SHFB, which translates to 8,749 meals. In 2023, 13,716 pounds was collected for 11,430 meals. In 2022, 11,095 pounds was collected for 9,246 meals.

“These donations help tremendously. In just one day, we receive enough donated food to provide thousands of meals to neighbors in need,” said Jennifer Brunner, SHFB development director.

If your letter carrier is unable to pick up your donation, bring it the SHFB warehouse at 31 N. Sycamore St. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If interested in volunteering with the food bank, contact volunteer specialist Kurt Heltman at kheltman@theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715 ext. 115.