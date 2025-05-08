Annual letter carrier food drive to support Second Harvest Food Bank is Saturday

A Letter Carrier and volunteer unload donations during the 2024 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Contributed/Photo by Allie Godfrey.

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive to support the Second Harvest Food Bank will take place Saturday.

Local residents can leave donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox. Letter carriers will collect and distribute them to the Second Harvest Food Bank and its partner agencies in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties.

Kurt Heltman, Second Harvest Food Bank Volunteer Specialist, sorts donated product during the 2024 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Contributed/Photo by Allie Godfrey.

“We’re excited to once again be a part of this food drive ... It not only brings the community together for a day of giving, but it also helps us prepare to meet the increased need for food assistance during the summer months when children are out of school,” said foodbank procurement manager Toni Tayloe-Haddix. “We are very appreciative not only for the donations, but for the extra efforts the postal carriers do to make this happen.”

Residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) with non-perishable foods such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta, rice or cereal near their mailbox before the regular mail delivery this Saturday.

Last year, 10,499 pounds of food was collected to support SHFB, which translates to 8,749 meals. In 2023, 13,716 pounds was collected for 11,430 meals. In 2022, 11,095 pounds was collected for 9,246 meals.

“These donations help tremendously. In just one day, we receive enough donated food to provide thousands of meals to neighbors in need,” said Jennifer Brunner, SHFB development director.

If your letter carrier is unable to pick up your donation, bring it the SHFB warehouse at 31 N. Sycamore St. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If interested in volunteering with the food bank, contact volunteer specialist Kurt Heltman at kheltman@theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715 ext. 115.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.