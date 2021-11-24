American Red Cross encouraging financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday, during the holidays

“(This is) one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients,” the release stated.

As a result of the low blood donor turnout over the last few months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade.

“Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease,” the release stated.

Donors can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor app, the website at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who give blood through Dec. 16 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and be entered to win a private screening of a new film.

There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities in Clark, Logan and Montgomery counties. They include:

Clark County:

Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road in Springfield.

Logan County:

Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Transportation Research Center, 10820 Ohio 347 in East Liberty.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 Main North in Bellefontaine.

Montgomery County:

Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Kettering-Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive in Kettering.

To be eligible to donate, individuals need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in, be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.