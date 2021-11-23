springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Juvenile Court advocate program looking for volunteers

The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and GAL (Guardian ad litem) program is looking for volunteers. Bill Lackey/Staff
Caption
By Brooke Spurlock
6 minutes ago
Person in role helps provide information so court can make better decisions on behalf of child.

The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and GAL (Guardian ad litem) program is recruiting volunteers.

“The mission of the CASA/GAL volunteer is to assure that the best interests of a child, who has entered the court system primarily as a result of abuse, neglect, or dependency, is represented at every stage of the case proceeding,” according to a release.

A volunteer helps provide information to the court so it may make better informed decisions on behalf of the child.

Volunteers are required to complete an application, background check and 30 hours of pre-service training. They must be at least 21 years of age with a high school diploma or GED and not have an active involvement with Child Protection Services or criminal history.

Those who choose to volunteer are asked to make a minimum two-year commitment to the program to meet the average length of a case and provide consistent advocacy for the child, and typically dedicate eight to 12 hours a month depending on the needs of the case.

For more information or an application, contact Abby Easton at 937-521-1671, email casa@clarkohiojuvcourt.us, visit casaclarkcounty.org or ClarkCountyCASA on Facebook.

Brooke Spurlock
Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

