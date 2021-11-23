Clark County Juvenile Court advocate program looking for volunteers

The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and GAL (Guardian ad litem) program is recruiting volunteers.
“The mission of the CASA/GAL volunteer is to assure that the best interests of a child, who has entered the court system primarily as a result of abuse, neglect, or dependency, is represented at every stage of the case proceeding,” according to a release.
A volunteer helps provide information to the court so it may make better informed decisions on behalf of the child.
Volunteers are required to complete an application, background check and 30 hours of pre-service training. They must be at least 21 years of age with a high school diploma or GED and not have an active involvement with Child Protection Services or criminal history.
Those who choose to volunteer are asked to make a minimum two-year commitment to the program to meet the average length of a case and provide consistent advocacy for the child, and typically dedicate eight to 12 hours a month depending on the needs of the case.
For more information or an application, contact Abby Easton at 937-521-1671, email casa@clarkohiojuvcourt.us, visit casaclarkcounty.org or ClarkCountyCASA on Facebook.
