False active shooter reported at 4 Ohio high schools, including in Springfield

Police in Springfield were one of at least four Ohio law enforcement agencies Friday morning to receive false reports of an active shooter at a school.
Active shooters were reported at Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Belmont High School in Dayton, and Princeton High School in suburban Cincinnati and Licking Valley Local Schools in Newark.
“Springfield police have received a call of an active shooter at Catholic Central High School,” read a press release sent shortly after 11 a.m.
“There is NOT a shooter, and students and staff are safe. Springfield police are on scene. There is NO threat at Catholic Central High School, and the school is not closing.”
Catholic Central will dismiss at normal time Friday afternoon.
However, if parents wish to pick up their children, they are allowed. Parents need to go to the Shamrock Bowling Alley, 1051 E. Main St., and school officials and police will be there to assist parents. Do not go to the school.
Belmont High School in Dayton was put on lockdown at 10:35 a.m. after police received the prank call, said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.
“Police are still currently at Belmont, but all students and staff are safe, and there is no incident at the school,” she said.
Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton told WCPO in Cincinnati the false active shooter report appears to be part of a national hoax.
“We’ve received reports from other districts around the country as well as locally of similar reports,” Burton said. “We appreciate the quick response from the local law enforcement.”
Officials have not said who may have been behind the hoax reports and whether any legal action would be taken.
