False active shooter reported at 4 Ohio high schools, including in Springfield

However, if parents wish to pick up their children, they are allowed. Parents need to go to the Shamrock Bowling Alley, 1051 E. Main St., and school officials and police will be there to assist parents. Do not go to the school.

Belmont High School in Dayton was put on lockdown at 10:35 a.m. after police received the prank call, said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

“Police are still currently at Belmont, but all students and staff are safe, and there is no incident at the school,” she said.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton told WCPO in Cincinnati the false active shooter report appears to be part of a national hoax.

“We’ve received reports from other districts around the country as well as locally of similar reports,” Burton said. “We appreciate the quick response from the local law enforcement.”

Officials have not said who may have been behind the hoax reports and whether any legal action would be taken.