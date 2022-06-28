Abandoned house fire spreads to nearby Yellow Springs Street home

The Springfield Fire Division is investigating a fire that started in an abandoned home on West Jefferson Street Monday morning that spread to a neighboring house with several occupants.
Crews were called to 510 W. Jefferson St. for a structure fire at around 5:20 a.m. Monday.
Springfield Fire Division Assistant Chief Matthew Smith said the fire began in the first floor of the unoccupied house, spreading up the staircase and into the building’s roof. The fire spread to a nearby house on South Yellow Springs Street, which suffered minimal damage.
The home’s several occupants — four adults and a few children — were unharmed, and no injuries were also reported among firefighters, Smith said.
The boarded-up West Jefferson Street house was lost to the flames, and firefighters declared the building a hazard. Demolition of the house was completed early Monday afternoon, Smith said.
The house was not hooked up to gas or electric, Smith said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. Those with information related to the fire can contact 937-325-7715.
