A Clark County 4-H museum is long overdue

While Graham’s house in Columbus was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as recently as 2015, Clark County has yet to make his legacy more than a building name with a plaque and a pocket park on the site. Although these are commendable tributes, we can do more. The recent updates at Route 72 at Exit 54, and the entrance on I-70 from the West have the 4-H stamp presented, which makes the case to have a 4-H museum here even stronger.

As we strategize for the improvement and further development of the Clark County Fairgrounds, it seems a natural priority to construct a museum there where it would be easily accessed from I-70 for potential visitors each year. I’m sure that the revenue from this local point of interest within our region would have an extraordinarily positive impact on our local economy.