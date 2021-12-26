A Clark County 4-H museum is long overdue

Jan. 15 will mark the 120th anniversary of the birth of 4-H in Clark County, and our community deserves a 4-H museum.
The very foundation of 4-H began in Springfield and Clark County in 1902 by A. B. Graham, (Albert Belmont Graham, 1860-1960) in the basement of the historic A.B. Graham building in downtown Springfield. 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization. Springfield is the county seat for Clark County.
Graham was the chief reason for the 4-H movement across the United States. He was the originator and developer of the efforts to train youth in the methods of agriculture experiment right here in this county. Graham also served as the federal Extension Director of the United States Department of Agriculture.
While Graham’s house in Columbus was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as recently as 2015, Clark County has yet to make his legacy more than a building name with a plaque and a pocket park on the site. Although these are commendable tributes, we can do more. The recent updates at Route 72 at Exit 54, and the entrance on I-70 from the West have the 4-H stamp presented, which makes the case to have a 4-H museum here even stronger.
As we strategize for the improvement and further development of the Clark County Fairgrounds, it seems a natural priority to construct a museum there where it would be easily accessed from I-70 for potential visitors each year. I’m sure that the revenue from this local point of interest within our region would have an extraordinarily positive impact on our local economy.
It would be a special opportunity for the many artifacts collected and won over the years to be donated and otherwise displayed at the museum. Clark County will be 204 years old in 2022. I believe that it’s time to celebrate our 4-H history in this special way. This is a remarkable heritage that we shouldn’t neglect.
Dale Henry is a lifelong Springfield resident and a former mayor.
